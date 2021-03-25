'I'm only looking forward' - Vincent-Young wants a strong end to the season after long-awaited return

Published: 12:00 PM March 25, 2021

Kane Vincent-Young is bidding to make an impact for Ipswich Town between now and the end of the season after finally getting back on the field.

After 17 months away, due to groin and then Achilles injuries, the flying-full-back returned to competitive action at Portsmouth last weekend, playing the final 10 minutes of the Blues’ 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park.

He’s available for selection this weekend as Town travel to Wigan, with the 25-year-old thankful to be back in action after such a long time away.

"I was really happy to get back out there after such a long time," Vincent-Young said.

"I didn't think my first appearance of the season would come this late, but it is what it is. The result was disappointing but I'm only looking forward and hopefully the end to the season is a strong one - both for the team and for me personally.

"The gaffer came up to me after training last week and told me I would be on the bench which came as a bit of a surprise, but it was a welcome surprise of course. I feel good and the 10 minutes out there flew by.

"It was really nice to be part of it again. I've been part of the group training sessions for a while, but this was obviously my first matchday. From a personal point of view I want to stay fit until the end of the season and be available for selection.

"I'm grateful for the support and well wishes that I have received from fans. I can't say thank you to everyone individually, but I really do appreciate it."

Manager Paul Cook must now decide whether or not his full-back is ready to start, given James Wilson has been ruled out with a knee injury, meaning current right-back Luke Chambers will likely need to switch to the centre of defence.

“I’m not so sure,” Cook said earlier this week, when asked if Vincent-Young would be ready to start this weekend.

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook gives an emotional Kane Vincent-Young some support as he makes a substitute appearance at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“When you’ve been out for so long, as you can imagine everyone wants us to put him back in. Myself included.

“But you also have to respect how long the boy’s been out and how many 90 minutes he’s had. We don’t want him to break down again so that’s a big decision. One of the things we do know is that we have to start winning football games quickly if we want to be where you want to be.”