'He'll be on the bench, 100%' - Cook reveals Vincent-Young return after 17 months out
- Credit: Archant
Kane Vincent-Young will be back on the bench for Ipswich Town’s game at Portsmouth tomorrow.
The flying full-back hasn’t played since October 2019, firstly due to a groin and adductor injury before suffering Achilles, calf and then knee problems after returning briefly during pre-season.
But, after nearly 18 months away, he’s finally back in a squad for a competitive game.
“Kane’s been out for a long time and he’s worked really hard behind the scenes,” Cook said.
“He’s joined in with us for session or two and why not? He’s travelling with us for the game and I think he’ll be on the bench, 100%. If we can get him through tomorrow and then into a full week’s training with us, that will lead to us seeing him on the pitch I’m sure.”
Cook has used full-backs in Vincent-Young's mould in previous jobs, most-recently Nathan Byrne and Antonee Robinson at Wigan.
“In the modern-day game full-backs are very important,” Cook said.
Most Read
- 1 How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
- 2 Where Ipswich Town's out-of-contract players stand heading into summer of change at Portman Road
- 3 Concern about future maintenance of road as lockdown encourages traffic
- 4 Town's play-off rivals name a new boss
- 5 The night a football legend came to Portman Road - and got sent packing as Town made history
- 6 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
- 7 Three Suffolk districts see small rise in Covid-19 cases
- 8 Drink-driver rolled BMW after celebrating friends' engagement in Ipswich
- 9 Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?
- 10 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths
“I always believe that every team can play in the modern way. If you’re a League Two team it doesn’t mean you can’t play in the same way as Man City. People say ‘you haven’t got the players to do it’ but I want two full-backs who bomb forward, give you great energy and crosses and offer much more of an attacking threat on both sides.
“Luke Chambers has gone to right-back. Luke Chambers has been an outstanding centre-half at our club and he’s gone there to help us out. He’s done that admirably but going forward we must have left and right backs who can penetrate.”