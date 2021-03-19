'He'll be on the bench, 100%' - Cook reveals Vincent-Young return after 17 months out

Published: 10:20 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM March 19, 2021

Kane Vincent-Young will be on the bench for Ipswich Town this weekend - Credit: Archant

Kane Vincent-Young will be back on the bench for Ipswich Town’s game at Portsmouth tomorrow.

The flying full-back hasn’t played since October 2019, firstly due to a groin and adductor injury before suffering Achilles, calf and then knee problems after returning briefly during pre-season.

But, after nearly 18 months away, he’s finally back in a squad for a competitive game.

“Kane’s been out for a long time and he’s worked really hard behind the scenes,” Cook said.

Kane Vincent-Young (left) hasn't played for Ipswich Town in more than a year. Picture: Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Archant

“He’s joined in with us for session or two and why not? He’s travelling with us for the game and I think he’ll be on the bench, 100%. If we can get him through tomorrow and then into a full week’s training with us, that will lead to us seeing him on the pitch I’m sure.”

Cook has used full-backs in Vincent-Young's mould in previous jobs, most-recently Nathan Byrne and Antonee Robinson at Wigan.

“In the modern-day game full-backs are very important,” Cook said.

“I always believe that every team can play in the modern way. If you’re a League Two team it doesn’t mean you can’t play in the same way as Man City. People say ‘you haven’t got the players to do it’ but I want two full-backs who bomb forward, give you great energy and crosses and offer much more of an attacking threat on both sides.

“Luke Chambers has gone to right-back. Luke Chambers has been an outstanding centre-half at our club and he’s gone there to help us out. He’s done that admirably but going forward we must have left and right backs who can penetrate.”



