News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'He'll be on the bench, 100%' - Cook reveals Vincent-Young return after 17 months out

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:20 AM March 19, 2021    Updated: 10:47 AM March 19, 2021
Kane Vincent-Young is back in training after a long spell on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Kane Vincent-Young will be on the bench for Ipswich Town this weekend - Credit: Archant

Kane Vincent-Young will be back on the bench for Ipswich Town’s game at Portsmouth tomorrow. 

The flying full-back hasn’t played since October 2019, firstly due to a groin and adductor injury before suffering Achilles, calf and then knee problems after returning briefly during pre-season. 

But, after nearly 18 months away, he’s finally back in a squad for a competitive game. 

“Kane’s been out for a long time and he’s worked really hard behind the scenes,” Cook said. 

Kane Vincent-Young hasn't played for Ipswich Town in more than a year. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young (left) hasn't played for Ipswich Town in more than a year. Picture: Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Archant

“He’s joined in with us for session or two and why not? He’s travelling with us for the game and I think he’ll be on the bench, 100%. If we can get him through tomorrow and then into a full week’s training with us, that will lead to us seeing him on the pitch I’m sure.” 

Cook has used full-backs in Vincent-Young's mould in previous jobs, most-recently Nathan Byrne and Antonee Robinson at Wigan. 

“In the modern-day game full-backs are very important,” Cook said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  2. 2 Where Ipswich Town's out-of-contract players stand heading into summer of change at Portman Road
  3. 3 Concern about future maintenance of road as lockdown encourages traffic
  1. 4 Town's play-off rivals name a new boss
  2. 5 The night a football legend came to Portman Road - and got sent packing as Town made history
  3. 6 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
  4. 7 Three Suffolk districts see small rise in Covid-19 cases
  5. 8 Drink-driver rolled BMW after celebrating friends' engagement in Ipswich
  6. 9 Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?
  7. 10 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths

“I always believe that every team can play in the modern way. If you’re a League Two team it doesn’t mean you can’t play in the same way as Man City. People say ‘you haven’t got the players to do it’ but I want two full-backs who bomb forward, give you great energy and crosses and offer much more of an attacking threat on both sides. 

“Luke Chambers has gone to right-back. Luke Chambers has been an outstanding centre-half at our club and he’s gone there to help us out. He’s done that admirably but going forward we must have left and right backs who can penetrate.” 


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More pupils will be returning to school from September. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Coronavirus

How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Officers from Mildenhall Police joined the Army's bomb squad at the farm in Tuddenham, west Suffolk

Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Oakland Hall Day Nursery has been sold for an undisclosed price 

Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook directs his players at Fleetwood Town

'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus