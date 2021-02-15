Karl Fuller on Ipswich Town: Build a foundation block - then smash it to pieces

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM February 15, 2021

When I said last week that I would like us to go on a long winning run in the same way Oxford United had, I of course said this with very little hope of achieving it, with the knowledge that the next game up was against Peterborough.

Those of us who know, had very little optimism of us getting a result there but you have to have hope or you might us well just give up and join the masses that have already done so.

Flynn Downes is booked during the first half at Peterborough. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

By the way, what game had Stuart Taylor seen, given his comments in the post-match interview? But I'll move on!

Look, I want us to win every game, end of. If we lose, I am no longer saddened like I once might have been purely because it might just move things along in respect of ending Paul Lambert’s reign as manager.

It might, but as we’ve seen it recent weeks as we have slid down the division, I doubt it. If we are ever going to turn a corner, that first foundation block needs laying.

Town boss Paul Lambert. Laid the first foundation blocks against Blackpool, didn't he? - Credit: Pagepix Limited

And I believe that was laid against Blackpool. Ok, they’re not opposition from the top ten, but we beat them and showed some encouraging signs in the performance.

Rather than building on that, we saw four changes and a thoroughly inept performance that was so depressing, not only did we not build another block, we completely smashed up the foundation block and subsequently now find ourselves sitting in 12th place of England’s third division for the first time since December 1, 1956, following the few games that took place this weekend.

Paul Lambert and Stuart Taylor talk Shrewsbury Town's Aaron Wilbraham after the game was postponed. - Credit: Pagepix Limited

It is very rare for a game to be called off in such short notice like it was at Shrewsbury. I can’t think of too many occasions in recent times.

I recall a home game against Watford a few years back being postponed just after lunchtime. We have seen games in doubt start and not finish and indeed, play to a natural conclusion.

The most famous of which in recent years was the home game against Leicester in December 2010. Another such example for a game in serious doubt that neither manager wanted to play but did see a full 90 minutes ensue, was back in the day when Town were the current FA Cup holders.

After starting their defence with a 3-2 win at home to Carlisle United, Town were drawn at home to Orient in the 4th round. After a deluge of heavy snow overnight, the game was in some doubt.

Town v Leicester in the snow - a famous game at Town if ever there was one!



On the morning of the game, Ipswich’s apprentices had helped to clear the pitch, but Bobby Robson was still not happy to play and Orient boss Jimmy Bloomfield was equally concerned about the conditions.

But Barnsley-based referee Trelford Mills passed the pitch playable and the two sides played out a 0-0 draw. Town won the replay 2-0 thanks to a brace of goals from Paul Mariner.

A side story to all this is that in the next round, we played at home to Bristol Rovers – a game that my Dad took me to. Town led 4-0 at the break and this was still the score with ten minutes to go.

Dad always left games with about ten minutes remaining to ensure that he got me away from the ground safely before the crowds poured out onto the streets. In them days, you had no way of finding out the final score until the morning paper came through the door. That 4-0 score had finally become 6-1!

Bobby Robson arriving in Ipswich in January 1969; Pictured at Ipswich Railway Station with John Cobbold (right) and chauffeur Roger Nightingale. - Credit: Archant

It turned out to be the only game that I would ever see Kevin Beattie play in. Not that I knew it at the time.

And finally, continuing on the Sir Bobby Robson theme this week, those of you who follow me on Twitter may have seen two special photos I shared last Thursday.

I knew of a photo in circulation showing Sir Bobby being met outside Ipswich train station in 1969 by then Chairman John Cobbold and Cobbold’s chauffeur Mr Roger Nightingale when Robson became Town manager.

Bobby Robson at Ipswich Station in August 1982 with Roger Nightingale, centre, and John Cobbold as Robson left to become England manager. A re-enactment of a photo take 13 years earlier on Sir Bobby's arrival at Town. What a 13 years they were! Photo: Dave Kindred - Credit: Archant

I was not aware that the picture was re-enacted when he left for the England job in 1982 – a great idea, I think you will see as suggested by former EADT writer Dave Allard. Two photos showing the beginning of a great era and the end of a great era.