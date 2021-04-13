Karl Fuller: This is my most uplifting column in more than eight years

Opinion

Howdy par’ners. How y’all doing?

I hope that like me, your spirits have been lifted and y’all feeling 'yankee doodle dandy'.

I ended last week’s column stating that Paul Cook recently said that supporters will be delighted by the changes in the summer, but for me the only change that would excite is one that sees Marcus Evans replaced.

The four Americans involved in Ipswich Town Football Club's takeover; Berke Bakay (top left), Mark Detmer (top middle), Brett Johnson (far right) and Edward Schwartz (bottom middle). - Credit: NA

Then maybe, just maybe, the handbrake could be released and we could finally move forward.

I was holding onto a dream coming true. That my column moved from its usual Tuesday slot to Wednesday – on the day our takeover was confirmed – made my dream come true within a matter of hours. It felt like fate had well and truly intervened.

FIRST FIVE jobs for the new owners

I’ve been itching for a week to write this page. It’s probably the most uplifting one I’ve been able to write in more than eight years of giving my thoughts in what is ultimately my 337th column.

I have been utterly consumed with happiness and more importantly, hope since 11 am last Wednesday. I’ve had numerous people contacting me for my thoughts and in truth I could not be any more excited right now.

No guarantees, but Portman Road could be the place to be once more - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Yes, there are no guarantees and we’ve seen overseas investment not go well at many clubs. But at our club, we’ve not seen any success with investment from our own shores. So, I will not buy into that line of thought right now.

Within two days of Gamechanger 20’s purchase of the club, we saw more interaction from new chairman Mike O’Leary and American Brett Johnson than we did from Evans for goodness knows how long.

Marcus Evans - would not let us go to anyone if he did not think for the best - to his credit. - Credit: Archant

I am warmed by the fact that they pursed their interest for 14 months to land us. And for all his faults, Evans would not have let us go to anyone if he did not think it was for the best.

The most encapsulating feeling that every vein in my body feels right now, is one of hope. There is nothing outrageous in my hopes. I’m not expecting to win the Premier league in three years, no unrealistic expectations, just hope. It’s been a long time since a small word that gives so much could be in the hearts of Town fans.

Brett Johnson - great interaction with fans already - Credit: PA

Brett Johnson and his partner Berke Bakay have interacted superbly on social media in their first few days.

We feel connected already to the club once more. We have communication and there’s no reason why transparency and a proper structure will not form very quickly. I have already bought into their vision and now all that remains is to see what the near future can bring to us long-suffering fans.

Perhaps the most haunted quote I've used in my time of writing this column came at the start of the 2018/19 season when Paul Hurst’s reign got underway. I remember saying that we were on a straight road of hope after being stuck in a cul-de-sac of apathy during the end of Mick McCarthy’s era.

That turned out to really haunt me.

But I do feel we are not only on the straight and narrow now, but we’re in for a good old American road trip. Sure, they’ll be bumps along the way. We’ve got a few more of them to negotiate this season.

Town boss Paul Cook - Credit: ITFC

Paul Cook missed Friday’s press conference and did not undertake the post-match press conference on Saturday. This has led to numerous on-line theories with some supporters concerned as to whether Cook might not be here much longer.

I really would be astounded if that was the case.

What we need as soon as possible (if it has not already been made clear by the time this column goes to print) is why he missed those media duties. After all, in this new era, we have called for communication and transparency and if there are still a few rumblings, this would help ease supporter’s minds.

Another utterly forgetful game on Saturday! - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

We had the small matter of a game on Saturday which was yet another with absolutely nothing to shout about.

But after upsetting some with my comments last week about the ability of our current squad, I’ll keep quiet this week on that particular front.