Karl Fuller: 'We should bottle the feeling of our last five days'

Published: 12:00 PM October 25, 2021

Not since January 2020 have I walked out of Portman Road on the back of a Saturday win

I’m not saying that it was well worth the wait, but how good did that feel?

We should bottle the feeling of our last five days of football. Not that we achieved anything more than six points in the great scheme of things, but when did we last go away to one of the bigger teams in our league, hammer them 4-0 and follow it up with a last-minute winner?

These moments have just been non-existent over the last too many years. If my grin was not wide enough walking back to the train station, I quickly thought about how one of our American owners had come over for his first game, witnesses a Saturday home win at the first time of asking and he would have enjoyed that 93rd-minute winner as much as any of us.

I hope Brett Johnson was spending his Saturday evening marvelling at his weekend's trip.

I thought Fleetwood were a decent outfit that passed the ball well. They are youthful which may or may not hold them back this season, but they came and contributed well to the game.

When they equalised, I felt that another Saturday home game would pass me by without victory. Yet when the fourth official showed five minutes of additional time, I just wondered if we might pull something out of the bag.

This is a team now that might have its flaws still, but with the attacking options available and a will not to give up, I don’t think that you can rule them out of creating something right up to the final whistle.

The sublime pass by Lee Evans, the exquisite first-time pull back by Janoi Donacien and the first-touch finish by Bersant Celina was pure poetry in motion. It was a fitting move to steal the win at the death.

These are becoming heady days once more but now with sterner tests coming up. Plymouth and Wycombe away will not be easy and I would be pleased with a four-point haul to close the gap on them both somewhat.

While, they are tough games on paper, our squad is well equipped to tackle these type of games head on. Any point is of paramount importance, but after our slow start to the season, we do not have much wriggle room to fall behind further if chasing a top-two finish remains our target.

If I had one gripe last week, it was in regard to Paul Cook’s comments around how constant debate is becoming tedious.

I’ve been watching the game for more than 40 years and one consistent among all that time is part of the fabric of being a supporter and debating games. Whether in the streets after the game, the journey home, in the pub or at home, we all love a debate about the game, what was good or bad.

I make no apologies if Cook thinks it is ‘tedious’. What I will apologise for however, is if he feels it is personal. I’m sorry Paul, it’s not. Along with thousands of others, we have had it rough as Ipswich fans for years. We, like you, just want the very best for our club.

We can feel something may just be happening, we recognise that we now have a squad that scores goals, and we are just itching for it all to work. Our debates are built around a desperate need for better times. Many of us are right behind you.

I would just like to mention three players.

Sone Aluko is someone whose career I have followed since he was once excellent playing for Hull City against us, Conor Chaplin who I was once told was rumoured to be joining us from Portsmouth which excited me at the time and Macauley Bonne who when at Colchester, was someone else I kept a keen eye on.

I hoped all three would one day play for Ipswich. Now they are all here, they have been a real pleasure to watch. Long may it continue.



