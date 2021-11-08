Fuller Flavour: From Wycombe highs to familiar lows of Oldham

Opinion

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller shares his latest thoughts on the Blues after their FA Cup draw with Oldham Athletic.

Prior to this season starting, I fully expected that writing this column would be much more fun than in recent years.

Such were the excitement levels, the raised expectations and the dark days of nothing but apathy fully behind us, I looked forward to writing with positivity, enthusiasm and moments that were not induced out of that ‘we have been here before’ feeling.

In the main, I am pleased to say that it has been better, but how I wish that if we have two games in between writing columns, we could put two performances together and I could really let myself go big time with superlatives. I suppose by not doing so, it keeps me grounded.

Ipswich Town players and fans celebrate Bersant Celina capping off a 4-1 win at Wycombe - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

This week’s column would have a completely different feel if it had been written last Wednesday. The performance for the most part, as well as the result at Wycombe was simply awesome. These were only topped by the magnificently loud Ipswich fans that were present which when all thrown into the mix together, produced the perfect night.

That result should stand us in good stead with some more tough games on the horizon and if we carry on playing like that, we will soon be in the top six.

Moving on to the Oldham game, I was on a seven-game run without seeing us win an FA Cup tie since we won 1-0 at home to Swansea City in January 2007.

Bersant Celina pictured at the final whistle of the draw with Oldham - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

David Sheepshanks was our chairman, Jim Magilton was manager, Alan Lee scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot and I was still in my thirties! It was all so long ago.

I played out in my mind on Saturday morning what I expected our line-up to look like and had made several changes to the side that defeated Wycombe so gloriously. But it still felt a strong side such is our squad depth these days, and I was fairly confident that a long overdue FA Cup win was imminent.

Then at 2pm, cue my surprise, along with thousands of others, that our starting line-up should have just one change from Tuesday night. I bet we were all surprised with this announcement. I perhaps then made the mistake that ultimately our players made during the game itself - over confident, complacent and not respectful enough of Oldham Athletic perhaps.

Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina celebrate with Wes Burns after he had given Ipswich the early lead against Oldham - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The first half-hour suggested little that we would be in any trouble whatsoever as far as a win was concerned. But then we became the Ipswich that we know is still in our locker. The one where we self-inflict problems for ourselves, and the one where we knew that we would not score if the game had another two hours attached to it.

Full credit must be given to Oldham who fully deserved the draw and another chance to defeat us in their backyard. With the replay falling in between league games against Oxford and Sunderland, I highly doubt that we will see as strong a line-up again.

After an EFL Trophy tie with Colchester to negotiate, we then turn our attention to the Oxford game on Saturday. I have not actually seen the two sides play one another live since we won a league game at Portman Road 2-1 in February 1999.

On that particular day, Marlon Harewood hit the post from a yard out, and we found ourselves 2-0 up after just eight minutes thanks to goals from Matt Holland and Mark Venus (penalty).

Being as superstitious as I am, I class Oxford as one of my favourite teams to see us play against. Of the ten times I’ve seen us play we have won seven, drawn two and lost once. We are also on a run of four straight wins.

The most memorable game of those ten has to be the first time I saw us play Oxford in April 1986. We were both battling it out to avoid relegation and Town won 3-2 thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Ian Atkins which sparked a pitch invasion by Town fans. A similar result would do just nicely on Saturday.

However, we really will need the side that destructed Wycombe to turn up rather than the one that struggled against Oldham.