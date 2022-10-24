Fuller Flavour: What Town penalty takers should learn from Wark and Miller

Columnist

Having authored a book about Ipswich playing live on TV and recalling so many recent miserable moments, it was great to see a rare, live win on Friday night.

The game itself may not have been an absorbing spectacle to watch, but I thought the atmosphere and the sight of a full house did the occasion proud for us Ipswich fans.

The debate around wearing the black kit was answered in the best conceivable way. It certainly brought us some luck for a change. We have been blighted with our fair share of bad luck this season, that is for sure.

Sam Morsy and Kieran McKenna pictured after the win over Derby County - Credit: Ross Halls

Two more examples in the last week include Kyle Edwards’ sending off at Cambridge and the circumstance around Kayden Jackson’s missed penalty against Derby.

It was refreshing to hear the views of Cambridge manager Mark Bonner after Edwards’ harsh sending off. He thought it was a penalty and had the decision gone against him, he would not have been happy.

Jackson’s penalty was not the best strike you will ever see. But what on earth was the assistant referee looking at when standing on the touchline. He had the best view in the house of Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith being a yard off his line.

Jackson was named Sky’s Player of the Match. Some supporters always need a scapegoat to bemoan. This season, Kayden Jackson or Freddie Ladapo are the prime targets. Maybe because their goal-scoring numbers are not as high as many would like them to be.

But credit to Jackson for chasing down the short back pass by Curtis Davies to then create our goal. He should have scored himself. But it all worked out well in the end. The noise when Wes Burns scored lifted the roof.

As for Jackson’s penalty, I still maintain that starting and stopping mid run before striking the ball is never the best way to take a penalty.

Look back at our two most successful penalty takers. John Wark and Tommy Miller were of the ilk where they just ran up and smashed the ball home without any nonsense.

Wes Burns celebrates his winning goal against Derby County - Credit: Ross Halls

After the loss to Lincoln, it was good to get back to winning ways straight away in the league. Just like we had done so after defeat at Plymouth. Results elsewhere made for a decent weekend overall for Town.

It was sad to hear the news of the passing away of former Ipswich goalkeeper Dave Bevis last week. In August 2013, less than a year after I first started to write this column, I spoke to Dave, who told me how much he enjoyed reading my weekly thoughts.

Dave was understudy to Roy Bailey during the league championship era under Sir Alf Ramsey. Having started out in the youth team at Southampton, he moved into local Saturday football with Southampton based side Avenue FC before a very surprising knock on his door from an Ipswich scout in 1959 saw him move onto Portman Road.

When he joined the club, he did not gain his local team a fee. Avenue, however, did at least receive a set of shirts, shorts, and socks for Dave’s services.

He spent around eight years at Portman Road but having suffered a broken arm at Charlton Athletic early on in his career, he found himself as third choice goalkeeper after Sir Alf signed Wilf Hall from Stoke City.

Christian Walton wearing a new goalkeeper kit during Town's victory over Derby County - Credit: Ross Halls

Dave played over 100 reserve team games during a spell at Ipswich that also saw him under the wings of Jackie Milburn and Bill McGarry before moving into non-league football with Cambridge City.

Short spells followed at Salisbury and Margate. At the age of 29, he packed the game up and then moved into the Insurance business for 30 years whilst living in Claydon.

I recall asking him what his memories were of his time at Town, and he said: “Ipswich was a great club to be at. “They looked after you and treated you very well.

"I have no regrets from my time at the club during an incredibly good era other than it was a shame the injury prevented me from playing more games.”

My condolences to Dave’s family and friends, and may he rest in peace.