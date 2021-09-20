Fuller Flavour: Can we sign Bonne permanently, please?

Opinion

Published: 12:40 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM September 20, 2021

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller shares his thoughts on the Blues after their first win of the season against Lincoln City on Saturday...

Finally, a win and furthermore, hopes of marking my 350th column on the back of a victory have turned to reality. What a huge difference a week has made.

From the embarrassment of that performance against Bolton, to a tremendously hard-fought victory at Lincoln. We will not visit many more difficult places than Sincil Bank this season.

To come away from there with a win should hopefully breed confidence to push on. Let’s not get too carried away yet, but it is a start.

The eagle-eyed among you would have spotted my appearance on BBC Look East last Monday evening where I was quizzed on our start to the season. It was great to catch up with Tom Williams again and he put some really thought-provoking questions my way.

Naturally, there was only time to air a snippet of my responses but my message was one of time and that we really have no choice to give it other than that.

I was stuck on the fence though when I said I really do not know where we go from here if things do not work out after getting the changes we wanted. But for that is for another day.

On the back of speaking to Tom, I was asked elsewhere if the current team is worse than last season’s, plus why am I not going in hard on Paul Cook in this column?

Firstly, how can we compare one team after six league games to a side that was in at least its second season together?

I stand by the fact that it was the right decision to rip up the side that constantly caused us angst at this level. We needed change, pure and simple.

As for this season, everyone knows that we’ve not settled into a consistent side yet and, before Bolton, there were at least signs that the football being played is much better.

Individual errors were costing us. The Bolton performance was a worry, but we’ve answered that one straight away. The key now is to build on it.

As for Cook, I’ve listened to many people tell me he is not the man for the job. His record at Town is proof of that I’m told. We’ll find out in the long run if that’s the case.

Believe me, I’d be far happier if had won more, had a settled team and had a bit more experience in the backroom staff.

But the situation of sacking a new manager so soon only begs the question of then what if the new man comes in and fares no better?

Do we become the club that just keeps sacking managers every six months? It’s a good job social media was not around in the early days of Sir Bobby and John Lyall!

That aside, Cook has only just lost his father and he needs our support at the moment. I’ve gotten to the age now where I have worked with enough people to know that when they have sadly lost a parent, they have needed time away from the office.

Some took days, some took weeks. But football seems to be an industry where we expect players and managers just to keep going no matter what personal issues they have.

My sympathies go out to Cook and his family and I dedicate Saturday’s win to him for what he has had to endure emotionally in the last week or so.

Finally, how good was it to see Bersant Celina back? He showed straight away what he will bring to our line-up and as his fitness improves, then so will we. I look forward to that and another goal for Macauley Bonne too. Can we sign him permanently please?

Whilst Celina and Bonne are our current stand out names, a special mention to others that deserve praise. Janoi Donacien put in a man of the match performance on Saturday and Tom Carroll look assured in front of the defence.

There are signs that our squad is ridiculously strong. Now we have that first win, it’s time to build, starting with Sheffield Wednesday who visit us on what will be my 50th birthday this Saturday.

Make it a day to remember please Town!