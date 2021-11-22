Fuller Flavour: I'm trying to stay positive, but we're not learning

Opinion

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller shares his thoughts on the Blues after their 2-0 defeat at Sunderland...

Don't get too high after the wins, or too low after the defeats.

That’s what we are told right? That sentiment is all very well and good for a manager to instil into his players who are passing through a club on their career paths, but for the us the fans, the very people who will always be a permanent fixture, that advice can't always apply.

I was as high as a kite after the magnificent wins at Portsmouth and Wycombe recently. As for Saturday, I was very low and it was definitely a hard one to take. I find all defeats harder to take this season.



There is so much goodwill and excitement off the pitch, and I really want to keep as positive a mind as possible, but ultimately, results play such a huge part in the direction we really want to be heading in.

Even with a brand new team, we still cannot shake off some of the traits of recent years in that failing to take chances and put an opposition to bed will inevitably haunt us by the full-time whistle.

Christian Walton is beaten by Aiden McGeady from the penalty spot at Sunderland - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Just like at leaders Plymouth three weeks beforehand, our missed chances cost us at Sunderland. Since then, I have read so many comments concurring that the best team lost and questioning how? With a little over five minutes remaining, I was bracing myself for a late winner to give us the three points that we surely deserved.

That Sunderland should score such a soft goal to edge in front was a moment I really should have seen coming. After all, it is what we have become accustomed to. The most ridiculous of penalties you will ever see given became rather inconsequential as the game was done.

Failure to beat another of the division’s top sides when a draw would have been disappointing, is why this defeat hurt so much and why I have felt low ever since.

Our Achilles heal of conceding within five minutes of half-time/full-time/after we have scored reared its ugly head yet again and that is 50% of goals conceded so far this season coming in these time zones.

We are not learning. I want to remain positive and deep down I am. But on the surface, I am just starting to worry a little now how we are going to turn ourselves from being a top-ten team into a top-six outfit.

Ipswich players dejected after conceding the first late goal at Sunderland - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Just as we get into second gear, we cannot find third gear to motor on. It genuinely feels that for every step forward we make, we take at least one back.

We still don’t know what our best team is, the goals have dried up and there is the small matter of Rotherham United in town next who will be big and physical which is another threat that we struggle with. Perhaps we might win and my fickleness will see me on the higher side of life again.

As stated, there is a lot of goodwill about the place at present with the latest ticket initiative showing how amazing Town fans really are. Over £12,000 was raised and that is a superb effort.

Looking at remaining tickets for the Sunderland game on December 18 suggests that a bumper crowd will be present – hopefully as many as 28,000.

When that time arrives, we really need to put on a show and avenge Saturday’s undeserved defeat as well as proving that we can win in front of a big crowd.

Finally, I must not forget that we won an FA Cup tie last week too. It was only our second win in the competition in 21 ties and we now have a home tie with Barrow to look forward to.

Lee Evans hold his head after Sam Morsy squanders a second half opening at Sunderland - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Whilst I will not be making the mistake of underestimating them as I did with Oldham, it does provide us with an excellent opportunity of reaching round three.

As well as progress in the EFL Trophy, I am pleased that we remain in cup competitions as much as some folk are not happy for us to be. The cup games provide game time to our inflated squad which can only be a good thing.