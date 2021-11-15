Fuller Flavour: A day where the spirit of the game went out of the window

Opinion

Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne makes his point to the ref during the 0-0 draw with Oxford United - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller offers his thoughts on the Blues after the 0-0 draw with Oxford United...

The deeper we got into Saturday’s game, the more frustrating it got. After the first half-hour, it looked as if we had the makings of a very good game.

Oxford were impressive, quick out of the blocks and played the ball around nicely. Then just like at Wycombe, once we got into our stride, we started to quieten the opposition and took the game by the scruff of the neck.

We hit the post twice but at the break, it was right that the sides should be level. The second period was a different story. We did not do enough to win the game but we were the only team looking to win it.

I have no idea why Oxford resorted to their moments of gamesmanship after looking so good initially. But surely that is where we must give Ipswich some credit?

Oxfordboss Karl Robinson is shown the yellow card during a dispute on Saturday - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Oxford probably realised that we were on top and that they did not have enough to go on and win the game, so they did what they needed to ensure they did not lose it.

In the same situation away from home, I am sure we would have enjoyed watching Town do similar. They did not break any rules but the spirit of the game went out of the window.

Until the powers that be clamp down on obvious time wasting, teams will do it. I’ve never seen a goalkeeper suffer with cramp either. That’s a new one for me!

So whilst we did not get the win to close the gap on the top-six, we did not fall any further away. But sooner rather than later, we do need to win one of these ‘big’ Portman Road games to enhance our credentials of being a potential play-off candidate. Likewise, we need to start turning draws into wins when we have the big crowds in.

That leads me nicely on to the club’s ‘Pack out Portman Road’ campaign. What a fantastic promotion this is and one that makes coming to three big festive games very affordable.

For those who take up all three games against Sunderland, Wycombe and Lincoln, it will cost a little over £13 per game. Whilst the club will look for 28,000 crowds for each game, I would be happy to see at least 25,000 and what of course will help is a couple of big wins over Sunderland and Rotherham over the next week or so.

Win those two and I can see the tickets selling really well. It’s great to see fans on social media offering to buy tickets for those who cannot ordinarily afford to go too.

It takes me back to the campaign I was involved in a few short years ago for a game against West Brom. Let’s hope this one is as successful.

Ipswich Town players George Edmundson (left) and Sam Morsy (right) have a word with Oxford United manager Karl Robinson at the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

I was unable to attend last week’s second fans forum but watched it on-line and once again, it was a very encouraging evening.

One or two questions asked were to say the least, interesting, but I felt the panel answered questions diligently and with encouragement that the club continues to have a very excitement future ahead off the field.

In a year or a so, Portman Road will have a very different feel and that is already happening with the latest addition of posters and wall art on the back of the Sir Bobby Robson stand.

As a member of the ‘Town Matters’ group, I was recently asked for some suggestions for posters to commemorate goals scored at that end of the ground.

I suggested goals by Frans Thijssen and Paul Mariner scored in the 1981 UEFA Cup final first-leg, Alun Armstrong’s header against Inter Milan, Chris Kiwomya’s winning goal against Newcastle in 1992 to commemorate winning the second division that season and the one that made it in print, one of Bobby Petta’s goals against Norwich in our 5-0 win in 1998.

Macauley Bonne holds his head after a Town attack petered out. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Well done to Marcus Parrott for the excellent designs and the club for doing this.

Back to matters on the pitch, we are through to the next round of the EFL Trophy thanks to our win over Colchester and can we claim a rare FA Cup win at Oldham tomorrow night?

Here’s hoping!