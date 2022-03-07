Fuller Flavour: Why we shouldn't fear anyone in play-off chase

Columnist

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller shares his thoughts on the Blues after their 2-0 win at Fleetwood on Saturday, and ahead of the visit of Lincoln tomorrow night...

For so long on Saturday afternoon, it felt like another one of those days - the type of day that the last two results brought in fact.

As the clock reached 70 minutes, my thoughts started to turn to this week’s column. I was ready to say, it’s slipping away from us isn’t it? But then two goals changed the picture somewhat.

Sam Morsy calms things down at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Those that question the changing nature of how my thoughts come across, maybe from one week to the next, clearly do not understand the emotions that supporting a team can bring.

Whilst I was ready to concede the season was drifting from us, that line of thought would have been underpinned with excitement for the future.

But it is the here and now that probably matter most. Our failure to score in the first-half at Fleetwood, coupled with results elsewhere not going our way, served up yet another frustrating reminder of the season pre-Kieran McKenna.

But Sam Morsy scoring his first goal for the club helped to shelve those frustrations for another few days, with Kayden Jackson making sure that we were back on the three points track.

It used to be the hope that killed us. If we do not make the play-offs, it will be the anticipation of what could come after this season that will frustrate us until August arrives.

The gap to sixth place however, has been cut by a point. We are still in with a shout. The acid test is about to begin. Lincoln and Portsmouth this week will not be easy.

Kieran McKenna talks to the media after the win at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But hopefully, both will come to Portman Road to play football which will serve us well. We need to get some distance between ourselves and Portsmouth. Their games in hand will see them leapfrog us if they were to win both as things stand.

We should not fear anybody right now though. A reminder that McKenna’s 13-game reign to date has seen us win eight games and lose just twice.

Nine clean sheets have now been kept and 28 points have been gained. At 2.07 points per game on average, everything is boding well for the future.

My expectations, along with many others no doubt, have thus far been exceeded. I simply feel warm watching Ipswich again. Whilst the play-offs are mathematically possible, we keep going until the end.

Last Tuesday, I enjoyed the Ipswich Legends evening at the Corn Exchange Theatre. Matt Holland and Terry Butcher were worth every penny.

Listening to how their careers were shaped and their time with us at what were two differing eras, made for fascinating listening.

Just for you: Kayden Jackson after giving Ipswich a 2-0 lead at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

What left me feeling really good was how they rounded off their evening. Holland in particular spoke about a recent meeting that ex-players had with the club. The impressions made by the board and McKenna left our legends enthused about what the future holds for us.

They went into the finer details of what impressed them and their biggest concern was if McKenna should be poached from us before we reach our goals.

If ever the opportunity arises again to attend one of these evenings, then I urge you to do so. The only negative comment I can make about the night is that it was just not long enough! I do not think that even another five hours would have sufficed either.

Finally, Town fan James Dunkley got in touch with me last week to let me know of a charity walk that he is set to undertake. On March 31, 2022, James will be walking from Cambridge United’s Abbey Stadium to Portman Road to raise money for the EACH charity (East Anglia's Children's Hospices).

The route that he intends to take will see him walk for about 60 miles over two days, leaving him a short ‘Plod to Portman Road’ for the game against Cambridge on Saturday April 2.

With the charity having close links to both clubs, James thought this was the ideal opportunity for both sets of supporters to unite in raising money to help families in both counties.

If anyone would like to donate to the cause, then you can do so here. Good luck with this James.