Fuller Flavour: Why postponing football was the wrong call

Columnist

The EFL postponed weekend fixtures after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Karl Fuller believes that was the wrong call - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

First and foremost, I express my sincere sadness and condolences for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The only monarch that many of us have known in our lives, one that was much-loved and respected. When I woke up on Friday morning, after several hours of reflecting on the sad news, attentions were turned as to what it meant for our game with Cambridge along with the rest of the league.

The news that games over the weekend were to be postponed was met with condemnation in some quarters as football fans felt that games should have gone ahead.

For a while, I could see both sides of the argument. But as workplaces and other businesses remained open, I did have a feeling that football should have gone ahead.

Flags were lowered at Portman Road after the Queen's death - Credit: Ross Halls

Even more so once I saw that the cricket, rugby, and golf’s PGA Championship took place on Saturday. For so many, watching our favourite teams and sports provides a focus in life and a weekend goal to aim for after a taxing week at work.

Not being able to watch our teams in action and mixing with others in such an environment can sometimes be difficult for some to help fill a void in their lives.

For many, attending a game on Saturday would have been a mechanism where due respect could have been paid.

I do appreciate that the relevant authorities made their decision that they felt was for the best in very exceptional circumstances. But for me, it should have been an individual’s choice.

Town legend Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with MND - Credit: PA

Thursday was a very sad day. We also learnt that Ipswich Town legend Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The word legend is overused at times. But Ipswich have had a fair few. You can name a whole team of them from the Sir Bobby Robson era.

But many of our supporters now will not have seen them play. In the modern era, Marcus Stewart is most certainly a Town legend and is up there as probably the best since the turn of the millennium, along with Matt Holland, in my humble opinion. I join many others in sending Marcus and his family my thoughts at this incredibly sad time.

In other Town related news, another ‘pack out Portman Road’ initiative was announced at last week’s fans forum and once again, supporters can donate through the club, for tickets to be purchased for those who are in a less privileged position.

The ITFC South West supporters group have already raised £600 towards the cause and a huge well done to them for getting the ball rolling. Three nigh on capacity crowds will make for tremendous occasions, especially for two massive games against Portsmouth and Derby.

Kieran McKenna missed out on the manager of the month award - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kieran McKenna missed out on the Manager of the Month award to Portsmouth’s Danny Cowley. There is usually a curse attached to such an award, so maybe it is not a terrible thing. That said, McKenna will win it at least once this season.

Another update on my book ‘Town on the Telly.’ I am hopeful that by the time this column is read, I will have copies of the book in my hand. I started to take pre-orders last week which so far are going very well.

More information on the book and how you can get your hands on a copy can be found on my website. Through me, the book is selling for £12.99 including p&p. The first 100 books I sell will also contain a limited-edition bookmark.

Back to matters on the pitch, and a huge week coming up. A home game with Bristol Rovers under the lights will no doubt produce a quality atmosphere.

The second Ipswich game that I ever saw was a Monday night FA Cup tie against Rovers back in February 1979. Town won 6-1 and it proved to be the only time that I saw the great Kevin Beattie play for us. Goals came courtesy of Alan Brazil (2), Mick Mills, Paul Mariner, Arnold Muhren and David Geddis.

Then Saturday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday is huge. A battle of two big clubs, and two that I firmly will be there or thereabouts come May.