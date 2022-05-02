Fuller Flavour: Support has been incredible - just look at the numbers

Columnist

It was a beautiful day on Saturday, and we did not let it get away.

For a game with no real purpose to it whatsoever, there was much to enthuse about. Our two early goals helped to set the pattern for the rest of the game. How there was only two more goals between both sides was a mystery.

Whilst that result meant nothing, it was important to win. I want us to win every game. The performance showed us what could have been. It also showed us what could be.

Charlton were poor, but we made them look poor. In isolation, you can only come away from a game where we played well, and scoring four goals in the process, with positivity. But in finishing 11th, thus equalling our final position two years ago, we again have experienced our worst final position for almost 70 years. Given our expectations last pre-season, it is not good enough.

Bersant Celina (left) and Macauley Bonne (centre) are all smiles on the final day - but will either be at the club next season? - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

But where the club is today, I will be astonished if we finished 11th or lower next season. Last summer, our signings were mostly of a quantitative nature. Heading towards 2022-23, our signings must be about quality. Six or seven players that can take us that next step further.

We have the basis of a decent squad with a year behind them now. The left-hand side of the defence needs obvious attention, and we really need an extra body or two to supplement Sam Morsy and Lee Evans. Has Tyreeq Bakinson done enough to be pursued as a permanent signing?

How we will add to our forward positions will be an intriguing watch over the next three months. Should we sign Bersant Celina again, permanently or on loan, and is there an outside chance of Macauley Bonne being signed?

These were some of the conundrums we were discussing on Saturday. If QPR were willing to release Bonne for an exceptionally low fee, I would still take him. I hope that we would sign Celina again too.

James Norwood scored on his final appearance for Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

I was pleased to see James Norwood bow out with a goal. I know he divides opinion amongst the Town fan base, but he has a decent goal to games started ratio and, just like the season, we could look back at what could have been.

Congratulations to Wes Burns who scooped the Supporters' Player of the Year award to add to other awards received in the past week or so. What a cracking signing the first of 19 last summer proved to be. If he is still with us at the start of next season, I will be extremely happy.

Kieran McKenna has brought some life back to the team on the pitch and whilst I could not wait for this disappointing season to end, I really cannot wait now until the next one starts. The club is making strides off the pitch to look forward to as well.

Coincidentally, my very first column back in September 2012 was also written after a home game against Charlton and the headline was how the fans had lost patience. Almost 10 years on, whilst things have gone backwards on the pitch, most fans feel in a much better place now. Saturday’s attendance of 26,002 was incredible for a game with nothing riding on it and with no ticket promotion. But then our numbers have been superb all season. Take a look:

A crowd of 26,002 watched Ipswich Town's dead rubber end of season win against Charlton. - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

Total home total attendance = 500,917 (average: 21,779). Total Ipswich fans at home games = 483,363 (average: 21,016). Total of Ipswich fans at away games = 41,156 (average: 1,789). And the total number of Ipswich fans attending games home and away this season = 524,519. Those numbers should make our board and owners sit up and realise what an incredible foundation they must build this fantastic club on.

Before I leave this season behind me, a word of congratulations to our Under 18s who thumped their Coventry City counterparts 7-0 in last week’s final of the Professional Development League Cup. That was an incredible victory and shows the future is bright, the future is blue.

Thank you to you all once again for reading the column and your words of support throughout the season. Enjoy the summer.