'We've come a long way if we're disappointed with a point at Portman Road ' - U's boss on Town draw

Published: 12:30 PM February 21, 2021

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson felt a point was a fair result at Portman Road yesterday.



Robinson’s U’s came into the game as the form side in League One, but were largely outplayed by Town.



Neither side could find the finishing touch though, the Blues coming closest when James Norwood hit the post after latching on to Alex Gorrin’s error eight minutes into the second half.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson, pictured at Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls





“It was one of those afternoons when I don’t think either team did enough to win,” Robinson said.



“We can’t say that we’ve played well and you’d argue there was nothing in the game, other than Alex’s mistake.



“If you take that away, it was two teams who cancelled each other out.





“We’ve come a long way if we’ve come to Portman Road and we’re disappointed with a point.”



He added: “We know we can play better, we have to play better.

"At half-time the players were frustrated with each other, which is great for me.”