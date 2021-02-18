'My desire to win and perform for my club will never be questioned' - Jackson's message to Town fans

Published: 11:18 AM February 18, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM February 18, 2021

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has tweeted a message to fans after it emerged that he was training with the club's U23 side following a series of disagreements with management.

We revealed yesterday that Jackson and Jon Nolan had been exiled from the Town first team in recent weeks - neither have played since the defeat by Sunderland on January 26, a game in which Jackson was sent off in the opening minutes.

He was linked with a move to Huddersfield late on transfer deadline day, but nothing materialised.

Jackson, who was Town's joint-leading scorer last season with 11 goals, has only netted once in 12 games this campaign.

The 26-year-old tweeted: "Seen talk of me training with the u23s due to transfers not materialising and me wanting out of Ipswich.

"I am a PROFESSIONAL football player and will always carry myself as such. Wherever I am, my desire to win and perform for my club will never be questioned."