East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Jackson on target as Downes plays for Town Under 23s again at Chelmsford

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:45 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 10:18 AM August 5, 2021
Kayden Jackson during the warm-up at Bury Town

Kayden Jackson has been with Town's Under 23s this summer - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Striker Kayden Jackson was on target as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s lost their pre-season friendly at Chelmsford 3-1 last night. 

The forward, who has trained with the Blues’ young players for much of pre-season, equalised on 12 minutes after former Norwich striker Simeon Jackson had put the hosts ahead, before goals from former Town academy striker Charlie Sheringham and Adebola Oluwo secured victory for Chelmsford. 

Jackson was replaced in the second half, with the striker back in the first-team picture in recent weeks, appearing in the friendlies against Colchester and Millwall. 

He is still likely to move on from Portman Road this summer, though, with Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, James Norwood and Conor Chaplin all likely to be ahead of the former Accrington Stanley man in the Blues’ pecking order. 

Also involved were midfielders Flynn Downes and Brett McGavin and left-back Myles Kenlock who, like Teddy Bishop before his departure, had been sent to train with Ipswich’s young players and are likely to move on. 

Ipswich Town U23s: Bort (Ridd), Alexander, Kenlock, McGavin, Smith, Baggott, Curtis, Downes, Jackson (Manly), Page (Agbaje), Crane (Valentine). 

