Keane laughs off 'bizarre and rubbish' West Brom link as Ipswich Town boss McKenna enters betting picture

News

Roy Keane is the favourite for the West Brom job while current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna now appears on some betting lists - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has laughed off suggestions he is favourite for the West Bromwich Albion job.

The ex-Town manager, sacked by Marcus Evans in 2011, is the current bookies favourite to replace his former Manchester United team-mate Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns, following the latter’s firing on Monday.

But, speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: "It's absolutely bizarre, I think the bookies play silly games with people," said Keane on Monday Night Football.

"I think I've been favourite for a few jobs over the last year it was all nonsense.

"That's the same of the speculation over the last 24hrs - absolute rubbish."

Keane has not managed since leaving Portman Road but has been Paul Lambert’s No.2 at Aston Villa while also assisting Martin O’Neill with both the Republic of Ireland and at Nottingham Forest.

He was said to be extremely close to rejoining Sunderland last season, following Lee Johnson’s sacking, but Alex Neil took the job instead.

Asked if he ever intended to return to the dugout, the pundit said: "That's the feeling you miss, you want go back and fix a club, you want to win football matches - everyone who goes into a job feels they can make a difference.

"It's got to be the right job at the right time - you also have to be careful what you wish for.

"I'm not going to be quick to give up what I'm doing now because I have a good life and enjoy what I do."

As well as Keane, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is said to be a contender for the vacancy, as well Chris Wilder and Scott Parker.

Current Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has entered the betting market, priced as a 20/1 outsider by some bookmakers.