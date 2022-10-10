Former Town boss Keane an early favourite for Championship job

News

Roy Keane is an early favourite for the West Brom manager's job - Credit: alex fairfull

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is an early favourite for the newly-vacant West Bromwich Albion job.

Steve Bruce was fired from his job at The Hawthorns this morning, with the Baggies sitting inside the Championship relegation zone after 13 matches of the season.

And now Keane, who hasn’t managed since leaving Town in 2011, is favourite with a number of bookmakers for the job.

Others have Chris Wilder, recently fired by Middlesbrough, as their favourite, while Sean Dyche, Scott Parker, Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick are all early contenders in the betting.

Current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna does not feature in any betting lists at this stage.

Keane has been an assistant to Paul Lambert with Aston Villa and then at Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland under Martin O’Neill, but hasn’t managed since his Portman Road sacking.

He came close to taking over as Sunderland boss last season before the job ultimately went to Alex Neil.

Former Ipswich managers Paul Lambert and Paul Hurst are both 33/1 shots.