'Scoring goals is what I want to do' - Keane on his Portman Road brace

Match reaction

Will Keane punches the air after scoring to level the game 2-2. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Will Keane was pleased with he and his team’s night’s work as Wigan moved a small step closer to promotion in their 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

The former Town striker scored both Wigan goals to secure a point, on a night where the Latics could have secured their return to the Championship but instead had to settle for extending their lead at the top by another point.

Keane was the pantomime villain at Portman Road, after cupping his ear to the North Stand after opening the scoring, but despite not claiming all of the points was happy with his side’s evening.

Conor Chaplin scores to level the score at 1-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“If you go in 1-0 up at half-time then you obviously want to see the game through, but we know Ipswich have a lot of quality in their team,” he said.

“They kept us under pressure and we’re disappointed with the goals we conceded, but we’ve showed good character to come back and get the equaliser.

“It’s one point closer to where we want to be. The belief is always there and our away form has been really good.

“We know we’re going to get chances because we have that quality, it’s just a shame we couldn’t take one or two more.”

On his two goals, which first gave the visitors the lead before his second levelled matters in the closing stages, Keane said: “I’m really pleased from a personal note because scoring goals is what I want to do.

“There are three games to go so hopefully I can add a few more and help the team get a couple more big results. We’ll give everything.

"After the last home game (loss to Cambridge) we want to put things right because that was a big of a clip round the ear for us.”

Keane now sits joint top of the League One scoring charts alongside Cole Stockton of Morecambe.