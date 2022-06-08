Mike Bacon: Ipswich Town, Roy Keane and the day I almost cried

Retro

Football writer MIKE BACON has been supporting Ipswich Town for many decades. Over the summer, he'll bring you some of his memories, on and off the pitch, of a life supporting the Blues... Here are his thoughts on the Roy Keane era at Portman Road.

I don't know about you but it always felt very complicated. Roy Keane and Ipswich Town, that is.

When I look back now, I think it was obviously doomed to fail. Yet, at the time, there was nothing more in the world I wanted than Roy Keane and Ipswich Town to succeed. To fly up the Championship, into the play-offs, or preferably get up to the Premier League automatically.

Once there, establish ourselves as an elite force once more, get into Europe, enjoy good cup runs, Keane, the conductor of the orchestra, batting away stupid questions and non-believers, giving honest thoughts and opinions, loving Ipswich Town with all his heart, fist-pumping the North Stand as another hapless opponent goes home empty-handed, sticking up for our club with a squad united, in the way he used to stick up for Man U when he was club captain.

Snarling, half-grinning and laughing, as he took us to the very top.

And away from Portman Road, he could stroll around Woodbridge with a blue and white cravat on, walking his dogs, whistling merrily as he enjoyed a Sunday lunchtime stroll by the River Deben having guided Town to yet another three points the day before.

Yes, he would have been at times stroppy, but he would have been 'our stroppy', and we would have forgiven him for it. The Mr Grumpy others often saw wasn't the Roy Keane we all knew, because he was our manager and we forgave his outbursts. We loved him.

I so wanted it to be that way. Alas, it wasn't to be.

For all the Irish craic and very occasional humour, it was more the menacing stares, barbed comments and arguments with fans, that meant Keane and Ipswich Town were never especially good bedfellows.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

To think where Ipswich were when Jim Magilton parted company with the club in 2009 and Keane took over, and where we are now. It's been a slow and torturous slide.... but far from all Keane's fault. And anyhow, I liked Keane. I still do.

His win ratio as Town manager may only have been 34% from 81 league games, but I almost sort of forgave him at times, just for the fact the publicity and the side-show he brought to Portman Road put us on the map, even when most of the rest of the footballing world knew our publicity was only because he was our manager.

Press conferences, of which I went to many, were pure theatre. It was no 'one man and his dog' as there have been on many occasions since Keane left. Oh no, a Roy Keane press conference was almost 'ticket-only'!

Journalists used to fly in from all parts of Europe to ask him questions about all sorts of things, not just football. National journos, TV, radio, BBC, Sky. You name it, they were all there.

I remember once being at one of his pressers and after 30 minutes of Town chat, one Irish journo, who had flown into Stansted that morning, stood up to ask Keane about the forthcoming Six Nations rugby clash between Ireland and Scotland, seeing as Keane was a big rugby fan and had been spotted at a recent game.

Many of us gulped at the bravery of the man in changing tact, changing sport! But we need not have worried.

Keane told the journalist to wait behind for a chat and duly gave him 10 minutes of his time while we all supped our coffee and ate our biscuits, drooling over the many lines of stories Keane had just dealt us. Wonderful!

So, although I won't go so far as to say I actually cried when Keane and Town eventually parted ways, I did feel sad.

Sad, because it hadn't worked out, the Blues were 19th in the Championship at the time, and drifting towards relegation. Sad, because I knew we were unlikely to see a manager with his presence and aura for many, many years at Portman Road. And we haven't.

Yes, Mick McCarthy came from solid stock and had a better management record than Keane. Pauls one, two, three and four had their moments. Kieran McKenna is a breath of fresh air. But none of them are Roy Keane.

Off the pitch at Portman Road there were many Keane highlights, on it they were few and far between, a two-legged League Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal, a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season Keane was sacked, a 3-1 win at Derby the season before. You can tell I'm clutching at straws.

In saying all that and I know many people say it was the beginning of Town's decade of demise, but I still say Marcus Evans made the right call in getting Keane in.

He had been successful at Sunderland, he was box office, he would raise the profile of our club, he would do a million things.... However, the only thing he didn't do was get Town winning enough football matches.

What are your thoughts on Roy Keane and his Ipswich Town days? Mike Bacon will bring you more thoughts of a life supporting Town throughout the summer.