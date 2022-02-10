Former Town boss Keane reported to have turned down Sunderland job
- Credit: Pagepix
Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is reported to have turned down the chance to return to Sunderland as manager.
The Irishman, who managed Ipswich from April 2009 to January 2011, had been interviewed for the Black Cats vacancy and was said to be the leading candidate to replace Lee Johnson as boss.
However, The Athletic are reporting Keane has turned down the role after being offered it on Wednesday.
Keane has not managed since being sacked by former Town owner Marcus Evans and replaced by Paul Jewell, with the former Manchester United midfielder working as assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest during that time. He is also a leading television pundit, working with Sky Sports.
Sunderland are said to want to appoint a manager prior to their weekend game at AFC Wimbledon, with Grant McCann, Alex Neil and former Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi the names remaining in the frame.
The news on Keane comes as another former Town boss, Paul Cook, has been appointed by former club Chesterfield.
Cook, sacked by Town in December, led the Spireites to the League Two title during his first spell at the club and has been charged with achieving immediate promotion from the National League now his appointment is confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel
- 2 'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad
- 3 Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Doncaster
- 5 Mike Bacon: Game on! And history could be on our side - here's why...
- 6 'The best football team who have come here' - Rovers boss on Town
- 7 Town’s 22-year-old waste disposal entrepreneur eyes his first million
- 8 Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna
- 9 Long stretch of north Suffolk road closed after 'serious' crash
- 10 Suffolk cosmetic clinic placed in 'special measures' by inspectors
They currently sit second, a point behind leaders Stockport but with a game in hand.