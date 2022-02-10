Former Town boss Keane reported to have turned down Sunderland job

Roy Keane has turned down the Sunderland job, according to reports - Credit: Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is reported to have turned down the chance to return to Sunderland as manager.

The Irishman, who managed Ipswich from April 2009 to January 2011, had been interviewed for the Black Cats vacancy and was said to be the leading candidate to replace Lee Johnson as boss.

However, The Athletic are reporting Keane has turned down the role after being offered it on Wednesday.

Keane has not managed since being sacked by former Town owner Marcus Evans and replaced by Paul Jewell, with the former Manchester United midfielder working as assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest during that time. He is also a leading television pundit, working with Sky Sports.

Sunderland are said to want to appoint a manager prior to their weekend game at AFC Wimbledon, with Grant McCann, Alex Neil and former Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi the names remaining in the frame.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Paul Cook returns as Chesterfield manager.



Cook, who guided the Spireites to the League Two title and the League One play-offs during his previous spell, will be assisted by Danny Webb.



Read all about it now 👇 — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) February 10, 2022

The news on Keane comes as another former Town boss, Paul Cook, has been appointed by former club Chesterfield.

Cook, sacked by Town in December, led the Spireites to the League Two title during his first spell at the club and has been charged with achieving immediate promotion from the National League now his appointment is confirmed.

They currently sit second, a point behind leaders Stockport but with a game in hand.