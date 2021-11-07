News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'We're respectful, we were playing against a very good team' - Curle on Ipswich draw

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM November 7, 2021
Oldham Athletic team manager Keith Curle pictured ahead of the game.

Oldham Athletic team manager Keith Curle pictured ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Oldham boss Keith Curle was proud of his ‘brave’ players as they held Ipswich Town to a draw at Portman Road. 

The Latics, struggling at the bottom of League Two, secured an FA Cup first-round replay after Davis Keillor-Dunn cancelled out Wes Burns’ opener to punish a Town side far from their best. 

Indeed, Oldham could have won the game had Dylan Bahamboula’s second-half penalty not been saved by Christian Walton. 

Curle, who criticised Town boss Paul Cook for looking beyond the two sides’ first-round tie in the build-up to this game, said: "Before the game I gave the players a maths equation, that if 10 outfield players give one per cent extra we'll end up with 10 per cent extra. 

"Everyone's got to play their part in giving that little bit extra and giving us that advantage, and I thought we did that. I thought we were brave, I thought the players understood the gameplan and I thought we executed it very well. 

"One slight disappointment is I think we had a few opportunities where we could have hurt them a little bit more with the ball entering the final third and got a little bit too excited when we had an opportunity. It could have been a different scoreline. 

"We're respectful, we know we're playing against a very good football team." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup
  2. 2 Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected
  3. 3 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
  1. 4 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
  2. 5 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  3. 6 Motorcyclist, 18, taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after crash
  4. 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their FA Cup draw with Oldham
  5. 8 'We didn't respect the game' - Cook on FA Cup draw with Oldham
  6. 9 Ipswich Town 1-1 Oldham Athletic: Replay needed as Blues fall flat
  7. 10 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
Ipswich Town FA Cup
FA Cup
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail

'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding

Environment Agency issue flood alerts in parts of Suffolk and Essex

Timothy Bradford

person
Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Lee Bracey

Football

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Officers have been spotted in Bury St Edmunds this morning

Police called to Bury St Edmunds town centre over safety concerns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon