'We're respectful, we were playing against a very good team' - Curle on Ipswich draw

Oldham boss Keith Curle was proud of his ‘brave’ players as they held Ipswich Town to a draw at Portman Road.

The Latics, struggling at the bottom of League Two, secured an FA Cup first-round replay after Davis Keillor-Dunn cancelled out Wes Burns’ opener to punish a Town side far from their best.

Indeed, Oldham could have won the game had Dylan Bahamboula’s second-half penalty not been saved by Christian Walton.

Curle, who criticised Town boss Paul Cook for looking beyond the two sides’ first-round tie in the build-up to this game, said: "Before the game I gave the players a maths equation, that if 10 outfield players give one per cent extra we'll end up with 10 per cent extra.

"Everyone's got to play their part in giving that little bit extra and giving us that advantage, and I thought we did that. I thought we were brave, I thought the players understood the gameplan and I thought we executed it very well.

"One slight disappointment is I think we had a few opportunities where we could have hurt them a little bit more with the ball entering the final third and got a little bit too excited when we had an opportunity. It could have been a different scoreline.

"We're respectful, we know we're playing against a very good football team."