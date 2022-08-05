Former Blue Kenlock makes League Two move

News

Former Ipswich Town left-back Myles Kenlock has a new club.

The defender, released by the Blues in the summer, has signed for Barrow in League Two having spent the second half of last season on loan at Colchester United.

Kenlock made 103 appearances for Town but will now continue his career with the Cumbrian side, who of course knocked Town out of last season's FA Cup.

The length of his contract has not been announced by the League Two club.

Barrow boss Pete Wild said: “We want two for every position and felt we were a little short in the left back area.

“He’s a player of great quality that has played in the Championship and League One.

“To bring someone of Myles’ quality to the club shows what we are trying to do here at Barrow, and once we get him up to speed in the next couple weeks, he’ll be another player fighting for another position.”

Meanwhile, Town youngster Zak Bradshaw has joined National League side Bromley on loan.

The central defender signed a one-year contract with Ipswich in July.