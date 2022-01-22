Town loanee Kenlock scores first professional goal on Colchester debut

Myles Kenlock scored for Colchester United this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Myles Kenlock scored on his Colchester United debut, helping his new club to victory at Salford.

The left-back, who had been frozen out of Town’s league squad during the first half of this season, joined the U’s on loan on Thursday and made an excellent start to life at his new club.

Kenlock scored Colchester’s second goal at the Peninsula Stadium, adding to former skipper Luke Chambers’ opener in what ultimately proved to be a 3-0 victory.

It was Kenlock’s first career goal, as he poked home at the far post after Chambers had flicked on Alan Judge’s corner.

He’d made 103 appearances for Town without scoring.

Kenlock was one of six former Town players starting for Colchester this afternoon, along with Chambers, Judge, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws and Freddie Sears.

Tommy Smith, Dean Gerken and Frank Nouble were all on the bench.

Corrie Ndaba was an unused substitute for Salford in the game.

Colchester remain 22nd in League Two despite the win, but are six points clear of the relegation places.

Meanwhile, Town striker Tyreece Simpson scored his 11th goal of his loan with Swindon this afternoon, netting the opener in the Robins' 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.