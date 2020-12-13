'We could have had more' - Pompey boss Jackett on 'good win' at Town

Video

Published: 2:40 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 2:50 PM December 13, 2020

Portsmouth team manager Kenny Jackett has guided his side up the table to fourth. - Credit: Steve Waller

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett said he felt his team could have scored more goals at Portman Road yesterday.

Pompey left with all three points courtesy of a Ryan Williams first-half brace, and hit the woodwork twice.

Jackett, whose side replaced Town in third place in the League One table, said: “I thought we played very well. Two good goals and in the second half we hit the woodwork twice, we could have had more.

“I’m very pleased with the players, I felt they deserved to win today and should gain in confidence and move on to Tuesday night against Fleetwood. If you want to be up there and challenging, you have to win on a consistent basis against different types of opposition.”

He added: “In the second half we had good chances and good opportunities and, towards the end of the game, they put a number of players up front and it changed the flow of the game slightly.

"‘We then defended well and retained a break to be able to get in behind them.

"When you have big chances to make it 3-0, you always want that third goal.

‘By the end it was a very good win. It would have been nice to score more goals, the final 20 minutes would have been a bit more comfortable for me.’