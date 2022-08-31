'I got there in the end... a dream come true' - Keogh on his two-decade wait for an Ipswich debut

Match reaction

Richard Keogh has achieved his boyhood dream after finally making an Ipswich Town debut two decades in the making.

The veteran defender made his first appearance for the Blues in last night’s 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy victory over Northampton, almost 20 years after he was released from the Town academy as a 16-year-old.

Keogh has played nearly 700 club games during his long career but, having watched Ipswich win promotion at Wembley in 2000 during his time in the youth system and dreamed of reaching the first-team, finally making a first appearance for his boyhood club was a truly special moment.

Richard Keogh applaud fans as he leaves the pitch. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“It’s quite surreal, really,” said Keogh, who wore the captain’s armband after Sone Aluko’s exit before half-time.

“Coming out for the warm-up with the kit on and everything made all of the memories come flooding back, so to play a competitive game for the club is brilliant.

“It’s been 20 years since I was last here so I’ve waited so long for my debut, but I finally got here in the end.

“We used to train here and go into the dressing rooms and things like that, but I never actually played at Portman Road for an Ipswich team.

“I watched games, of course, but it’s crazy how football works. I have played against Ipswich a lot here but it’s not the same, even though I always enjoyed coming here.

“To actually play here for Ipswich is a dream come true.

“There were a couple of times I could have potentially come here earlier in my career but, for whatever reason, it didn’t. When you reach the twilight years of your career you probably think it isn’t going to happen, but the project really suits me and the conversations with the manager was a big pull.

“When the opportunity came up, I just wanted to be part of it. I’m so glad it could happen and I can’t wait to keep playing.”

An early Marcus Harness brace set Ipswich on their way to a comfortable victory, on a night where manager Kieran McKenna changed his entire starting XI for the opening game of the club’s Trophy campaign.

Richard Keogh applauds the fans after the 6-0 win over Northampton Town - Credit: Ross Halls

“We made 11 changes but everyone played really well,” Keogh said.

“You could say it was an Ipswich performance – we played how we wanted to play and that’s a credit to the manager and the coaching staff for giving us the principles and the way we play.

“When we make changes everyone can slot in and play to a high level, so credit to the guys. That’s what you want, a competitive squad and everyone bringing out the best in each other.

“I thought the whole team performed well. Northampton came and tried to play but we showed our class, took our chances and played really well.

“It was a great night and a great performance from the team. I felt really good out there so hopefully now I can build on that.”

Keogh and his team-mates are now eyeing a serious run in the Trophy, which could potentially result in a Wembley final in March.

“If you look at other teams, Rotherham won it last year and got promoted,” Keogh said.

“Winning breeds confidence, so whether it’s in this competition or not, if you keep winning then everything feels better.

“We are going to try and win every game we play, so we’ll keep going.”