Gallery

19 of the best pictures from the Kevin Beattie statue unveiling

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:52 PM December 18, 2021
Emma Beattie reveals the Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Emma Beattie reveals the Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The statue of Ipswich Town's greatest ever player, Kevin Beattie, was unveiled in Portman Road on Saturday - and here are some of the best pictures.

It was unveiled by Beattie's daughter, Emma, in front of hundreds of fans and club legends, including Allan Hunter, Mick Mills, John Wark, Terry Butcher and Russell Osman.

After Beattie tragically died at the age of 64 in September 2018, more than £110,000 was raised to erect the memorial.

The campaign to put the statue up was spearheaded by this newspaper, alongside BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.

Beattie stands in Portman Road, diagonally opposite Planet Blue, on land provided by Ipswich Borough Council, which also commissioned the statue, and played a key role bringing the project to fruition. 

Mark Calver, owner of MC Contracts, built the plinth, while the East of England Co-op generously donated the stone cladding and stonemasonry work to the project through HL Perfitts. 

Here are 19 images from the big day:

Emma Beattie reveals the Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ready for the big reveal of the Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Emma Beattie reveals the Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Emma Beattie reveals the Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mick Mills. Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Ipswich and England captain Mick Mills - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town legends Terry Butcher, Brian Talbot, Russell Osman and Allan Hunter - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Legends on stage - Russell Osman, Terry Butcher, John Peddelty, Allan Hunter, Roger Osborne, Mick Mills, Brian Talbot and John Wark - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fans gathering at the Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Luke Chambers. Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Town player Luke Chambers at the unveiling - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

ITFC Chariman Mike Ashton. Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

ITFC CEO Mike Ashton with Barry Dye - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Russell Osman. Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Blues legend Russell Osman at the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Roger Osborne and Allan Hunter. Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Roger Osborne and Allan Hunter at the Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, who hosted the unveiling event, with sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The statue was commissioned by Ipswich Borough Council and designed by Sean Hedges-Quinn - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Some of the statue campaign team at the Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie friend and best man Steven Astanne. statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE

Kevin Beattie's friend and best man Steve Strawn at the statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Emma Beattie reveals the Kevin Beattie statue in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

East Anglian Daily Times editor Brad Jones, sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn and Emma Beattie at the Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sculpter Sean Hedges Quinn. Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sculptor Sean Hedges Quinn at the Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Brian Talbot, Roger Osborne, Mick Mills and John Peddelty gathered for the Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kevin Beattie statue reveal in Portman Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn and Emma Beattie at the statue reveal in Portman Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Ipswich News

