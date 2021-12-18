Gallery
19 of the best pictures from the Kevin Beattie statue unveiling
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The statue of Ipswich Town's greatest ever player, Kevin Beattie, was unveiled in Portman Road on Saturday - and here are some of the best pictures.
It was unveiled by Beattie's daughter, Emma, in front of hundreds of fans and club legends, including Allan Hunter, Mick Mills, John Wark, Terry Butcher and Russell Osman.
After Beattie tragically died at the age of 64 in September 2018, more than £110,000 was raised to erect the memorial.
The campaign to put the statue up was spearheaded by this newspaper, alongside BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.
Beattie stands in Portman Road, diagonally opposite Planet Blue, on land provided by Ipswich Borough Council, which also commissioned the statue, and played a key role bringing the project to fruition.
Mark Calver, owner of MC Contracts, built the plinth, while the East of England Co-op generously donated the stone cladding and stonemasonry work to the project through HL Perfitts.
Here are 19 images from the big day:
