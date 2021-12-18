First pictures as Kevin Beattie statue unveiled in Portman Road

The statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie has been unveiled outside Portman Road. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The statue of Kevin Beattie has been unveiled in Portman Road, in front of fans and club legends.

Crowdfunded by Ipswich Town supporters, it commemorates the player regularly voted the club’s greatest ever.

The ceremony was attended by Beattie's family, with his daughter Emma unveiling the statue at around 10.15am.

Club greats, sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, and those who have helped make the project happen were also in attendance, along with hundreds of fans.

The statue campaign has been led by the East Anglian Daily Times/Ipswich Star, alongside BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website, and was launched after The Beat's sudden death in September 2018 at the age of 64. More than £110,000 was raised.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, who led the statue campaign team, said: “It’s a special day to finally see this fitting tribute to The Beat unveiled. Every Ipswich Town fan who contributed to the campaign, along with local businesses who supported it, should feel proud of this statue.

“It’s been an amazing community effort.”

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, who was on the campaign team, hosted today’s unveiling ceremony.

Beattie stands in Portman Road, diagonally opposite Planet Blue, on land provided by Ipswich Borough Council, which also commissioned the statue, and played a key role bringing the project to fruition.

Mark Calver, owner of MC Contracts, built the plinth, while the East of England Co-op generously donated the stone cladding and stonemasonry work to the project through HL Perfitts.