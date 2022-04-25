'There is a big step to be made' - McKenna on turning Town into contenders

Video

Kieran McKenna says there's a lot of work to do to turn Ipswich Town into promotion contenders - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna admits there's 'a lot of work to be done' if his side are to be serious promotion contenders next season.

While he's had a big impact on the team since arriving in December, recent games have served as a reminder that the Blues are still some way short of being a top team in the third tier.

The underwhelming 1-1 draw at rock bottom and relegated Crewe Alexandra on Saturday means Town are now winless in five games, having only tasted victory once in their last eight clashes.

What once seemed like a late charge into play-off contention has faded away into a very disappointing 11th spot in the table, with ninth the highest they can finish with a game remaining - and even that's unlikely.

McKenna, ever the pragmatist, acknowledged the reality of Town's situation after the Crewe game - and insisted he knows the right path forward.

"There are not that many different lessons at the moment," he said, after his side had once again squandered points from a winning position.

"We seem to be getting the same lessons repeatedly. There are things we've spoken about, but sometimes there are only so many things you can speak about. There are things that you need to do.

McKenna's side are winless in five games - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Every game is an education. That was my first time playing Crewe away from home. You learn about the different teams and things like that.

"But I think it's already fixed in my mind about what needs to be improved in the summer."

Expanding on the task ahead at Portman Road in the few weeks before a ball is kicked in anger again, Town's boss admitted much needs to be addressed.

"It's up to us as a club to be really crystal clear about the things we need to improve on next year," he explained.

"Mindset is part of it, but it's not the only thing. It's also coaching, recruitment... it's everything. There is a lot of work to be done on the pitch and there's a lot of work to be done off the pitch.

"It's clear that there is a big step to be made for this group."