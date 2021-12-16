Great move or a big risk? What Town fans are saying about Kieran McKenna

Opinion

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to news that Kieran McKenna is set to be named the club's new boss - here's a look at what they're saying...

Sky Sports and The Athletic have both reported that the 35-year-old is in advanced talks to replace Paul Cook in the Portman Road hot-seat, with an announcement potentially as soon as tomorrow.

McKenna is currently a coach at Premier League giants Manchester United, having worked along Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, in recent weeks, new interim manager Ralf Rangnic.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (centre) with both first team coach's Michael Carrick (left) and Kieran McKenna during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match at Linzer Stadion, Linz. - Credit: PA

He's also coached the under 18 sides at both United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

So, is it a bold, exciting, progressive choice from Town, or a huge risk given he's yet to lead a senior side?

Here's what fans are saying...

I’ll repeat what I said a week ago. We are shopping firmly in the unproven aisle I’m afraid. Once proven, they (managers and players) become unavailable to us.

Other clubs get these things right - let’s trust MA. #welcomeKeiran #itfc — Ben Prickett (@prickettboy3) December 16, 2021

With an experienced number 2 & coaching staff, they've hit the nail on the head.



Progressive coach with ties to one of, if not, the best academy in the country.



Perfect appointment, IF the coaching staff is right.#itfc — Jaykase (@jaykase_) December 16, 2021

A bit of both I guess, but hey young managers have to start somewhere right? He's worked with Mourinho and OGS so lets see what he can do — Ashley Anten (@AshleyAnten) December 16, 2021

Really hope I'm wrong but feels a huge risk given the circumstances we find ourselves in — David Moore (@DavidMoore64) December 16, 2021

To convince a Man Utd first team coach to drop to L1 is a significant coup for the owners. Especially if he brings Pert with him too.



You'd imagine significant promises on funding have been made too.



Big risks for McKenna and #itfc for different reasons — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) December 16, 2021

Great! Can’t wait to get him. Welcome to ITFC . Seems a smart guy with smart ideas about football coaching. Just what we need. — Alex Hare (@AlexHarePhoto) December 16, 2021

seems full circle are the stars aligning he learnt from jose who learnt from sir bobby, think its what we need and his links to utd and spurs acadamies will help out, all managers are risks exp and inexp, so we could get klopp and him fail does it make him a bad manager no. — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) December 16, 2021

It's a risk, a bold more even. Very Ramsey/Robson-esque.



It really is that point of the season where (if we harbour hopes for promotion still) he has to hit the ground running.



I'm looking for quick noticeable improvements now, and feel I'm one of the more patient fans. — Matt Thomas (@Iamspartacus73) December 16, 2021

We've tried 'safe pairs of hands' before and it's got us nowhere, so let's try something a bit more progressive! — Robin Drain (@robin_drain) December 16, 2021

Massive risk. Big difference between coaching at Man Utd and managing a mid-table third tier side. Seems to be a long term appointment so hopefully he is given the time to get things right. — Ricci Kitchen (@ricci_kitchen) December 16, 2021

I'm 100% behind it. We haven't adapted to the new modern coaching approach and I think and hope he will bring that.

I think its refreshing to have someone with no baggage, no talk of what he did at other clubs, who he failed to get up, who he got up etc. — Tom (@TGAF78) December 16, 2021

It's a big gamble to appoint such a young and unproven person to what assume will be a head coach role, at Town.

But maybe the situation we find ourselves in warrants risk. We have had "experienced managers" before and look where we are now!

Whoever ends up in the job - COYB! — Paul Jones (@lazyboyblue) December 16, 2021

Every appointment is a risk but the reward of one of the UK’s most highly respected young coaches coming in definitely outweighs that risk. — RPS Media Ltd (@FortunesFrom) December 16, 2021

Its a stroke of genius or Hollywood Hurst mk 2 — Chris Thorogood (@c_j_t85) December 16, 2021

Massive risk another manager with no back room team , or experience with each other can we afford to be a Guinea pigs — bbb (@vodkaredbill) December 16, 2021

Mourinho made him assistant, Ole seemed to like him and kept him on and Ralf wanted him to stay... Some highly rated managers see something in him — Daniel (@DGWB_1) December 16, 2021

Ideal choice as long as he has the back room staff he needs and with experience but the main point is the fans must give him the support and time once again without any mains and groans after 3-5 games — Andy Whyte (@AndyWhy36266311) December 16, 2021

It’s an exciting one for sure, it’s risky but he comes with good credentials. He was promoted by Mourinho, whilst Rangnick who tutored Klopp & Tuchel wanted to keep him. I felt it was the wrong decision to sack Cook but I’ve got to move on now and get behind the new regime #itfc — Ed King (@edmking85) December 16, 2021

Think Cook was sacked to soon but time to move on. Normally this kind of appointment would super excite me, worked great at Blackpool. However concern as

1) this type of appointment needs patience our owners don’t have

2) United aren’t a well coached team — Connor Hume (@Connor_Hume) December 16, 2021

3) doesn’t look like we have the right players, characters or mentality for a first time manager in our current squad, judging by how they have all reacted.

Interested to see how it goes though and will always back the manager and give them time. — Connor Hume (@Connor_Hume) December 16, 2021

Unproven but exciting, a route we haven't tried yet. We've had the experienced managers that have been there done that, got the t-shirt etc all have failed... time for change & a fresh approach. Look forward to seeing how he sets the team up & watching them play. #itfc — James Kindred (@James_Kindred) December 16, 2021

Massive massive gamble…but nothing else has worked. My worry is that he will need time and patience, neither of which are common these days. — Phil Kerridge (@KerridgePhil) December 16, 2021

I think it will be an excellent appointment. Watched an interview with him earlier, and he definitely has a bite about him too. Look where he's coming from. You'd imagine he's learned a lot at Spurs and United. Looking forward to seeing what he can do. — Caoimhín ⚫️ (@KevinCrowleykc) December 16, 2021