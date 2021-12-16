Opinion
Great move or a big risk? What Town fans are saying about Kieran McKenna
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to news that Kieran McKenna is set to be named the club's new boss - here's a look at what they're saying...
Sky Sports and The Athletic have both reported that the 35-year-old is in advanced talks to replace Paul Cook in the Portman Road hot-seat, with an announcement potentially as soon as tomorrow.
McKenna is currently a coach at Premier League giants Manchester United, having worked along Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, in recent weeks, new interim manager Ralf Rangnic.
He's also coached the under 18 sides at both United and Tottenham Hotspurs.
So, is it a bold, exciting, progressive choice from Town, or a huge risk given he's yet to lead a senior side?
Here's what fans are saying...