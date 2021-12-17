News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

What can fans expect from 'schoolmaster' McKenna? The view from Man Utd

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 6:00 PM December 17, 2021
Manchester United's Juan Mata (left) and Manchester United Assistant Coach Kieran McKenna

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, right, talking football with Juan Mata at Manchester United - Credit: PA

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna spent the last five years learning his trade at global superpower Manchester United - so we spoke to a popular United fan channel about what Blues can expect from their new man.

Ross Halls chatted to Sam from United Peoples TV about McKenna, his time at United and his reputation for being a 'schoolmaster' style coach.

McKenna worked as United's under-18 coach before serving as assistant coach under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick for the last three-and-a-half years.

Watch Ross and Sam's chat here...

You can also watch Town fans' thoughts on McKenna here...


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Colchester pub has had its alcohol licence stripped after six people were arrested for drug offences 

Essex Police

Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in masks on Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich town centre

Updated

Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Idris El Mizouni chases down at Barrow.

Live

Matchday Recap: Dire Town dumped out of the FA Cup by Barrow

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon