What can fans expect from 'schoolmaster' McKenna? The view from Man Utd

Video

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, right, talking football with Juan Mata at Manchester United - Credit: PA

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna spent the last five years learning his trade at global superpower Manchester United - so we spoke to a popular United fan channel about what Blues can expect from their new man.

Ross Halls chatted to Sam from United Peoples TV about McKenna, his time at United and his reputation for being a 'schoolmaster' style coach.

McKenna worked as United's under-18 coach before serving as assistant coach under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick for the last three-and-a-half years.

Watch Ross and Sam's chat here...

You can also watch Town fans' thoughts on McKenna here...



