'They will be confident' - McKenna wary of Doncaster threat

Kieran McKenna is wary of the challenge Doncaster pose as he takes Ipswich Town to South Yorkshire this evening.

The Blues will be backed by around 1,000 supporters this evening when they take on a Rovers side currently sitting bottom of the League One table.

Now managed by Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster have lost their last five home matches but were successful on the road at Sunderland, having also beaten MK Dons away from home already in 2022.

“Obviously a big result for them at the bottom of the table,” McKenna said of Doncaster’s win at Sunderland.

“I’ve watched quite a lot of their games already this year and I’ve seen a lot of games where I think they’ve played well.

“They play good football, I know quite a few of their players, there are three ex-Man United boys in the squad (Ethan Galbraith, Ro-Shaun Williams and Aidan Barlow)

“I’m sure they’ll be taking confidence from going away from home and beating Sunderland but we need to worry about ourselves.”

Town go into the game having ground out a victory over Gillingham on Saturday, on an afternoon where McKenna’s men were a long way from their best but got the job done.

“We need to recover as quickly as we can,” the Town boss said. “We need to improve on some things from Saturday and we need to go and give everything to get three points.”

Ipswich ran out 6-0 winners when the two sides met earlier in the season, with Lee Evans scoring a hat-trick, Macauley Bonne netting twice and George Edmundson once as Paul Cook’s Blues ran out easy winners under the Portman Road floodlights.

Town’s last visit to the ground now known as the Eco-Power Stadium ended in a 4-1 loss last season, as Paul Lambert’s side lost their first game of the 2020/21 campaign.