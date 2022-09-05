'I want to be here for the long-term' - McKenna quizzed on his future

News

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has reiterated that he hopes to be at the club for a long time.

The 36-year-old has made a seamless transition into senior management since leaving his role as Manchester United assistant manager last December.

Ipswich have won 17 of his 32 games in charge so far and currently sit top of the League One table after a club record haul of points from their opening seven matches of this campaign.

Tonight, the Northern Irishman was asked, at a Fans' Forum held at Portman Road, if he felt that he could fulfil his own personal ambitions with the Blues.

"Very much so," he replied.

"I think I've said a few times that I wouldn't have come to any League One football club. It's my first opportunity, but I think I could and would have had opportunities at higher levels. But I wanted to come to a project with massive potential.

"With the history, the fanbase and the potential with the investment that was there... this felt like a perfect fit for me. That was the judgement I made and I couldn't be happier with that judgement.

"My 100 per cent focus is on the short, medium and long-term future of the club. I plan to hopefully be a big part of bringing this club back to the level where it belongs. That's where my focus is completely at.

"The club has massive potential and I really want to be the manager to bring the club to that level."