'A lot of room to improve' - McKenna on Town's start and early league table

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says he's not interested in the League One table yet - only making the Blues better.

His charges have made an impressive start to their fourth campaign in the third tier and sit second in the league after their first ten games.

They suffered their first defeat of the league season at new table-toppers Plymouth on Sunday, but have a chance to bounce back immediately when they host third-placed Portsmouth - now the only unbeaten side left in League One - this Saturday.

Asked how the start to the season matched up to his expectations, McKenna said the early table was 'not of interest' to him.

He added: "Our expectations around how we perform is a big interest, the way we work is a big interest. I think our performances have been good on the whole, but there's a lot of room to improve and that's where my focus and my expectations will lie.

"We expected to start well in terms of performances, we expected to be a really hard-working team who are well-organised and have a plan on and off the ball, and I think we are that.

"Now we need to keep improving that, we need to improve our work on the ball, we need to keep improving our set plays, keep on top of our good defensive record and keep improving defensively."

And McKenna said getting better on the pitch is the sole focus for the foreseeable future, not worrying about where the Blues are in the standings.

He explained: "I think our performances are around the level that I would be happy with, but I think there's big scope for improvement - and that's what the next couple of months are about, improving our performances.

"The time for looking at league tables is a long, long way down the line from now."