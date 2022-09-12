News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Both sets of fans can unite' - McKenna on support for legend Stewart

Mark Heath

Published: 4:02 PM September 12, 2022
Updated: 5:03 PM September 12, 2022
Marcus Stewart fired Ipswich Town to a fifth place Premier League finish in 2000/01.

Marcus Stewart revealed last week that he'd been diagnosed with MND - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says everyone at the club is thinking of and supporting Blues legend Marcus Stewart, who revealed he's been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last week.

Stewart, 49, is an icon at both the Blues and their opponents tomorrow, Bristol Rovers.

McKenna said: "If there's any way the club can help, we will do. That message has been relayed with Mark (Ashton) to Marcus. From my point of view, our thoughts and prayers are massively with him and his family.

Ipswich Town icon Marcus Stewart has been named Yeovil Town's 'head of player development'.

Stewart is a legend at both Town and Bristol Rovers - Credit: Yeovil Town

"We'll offer all the support we can do. We know he's a legend of the club, a fantastic man - I did my pro licence with Marcus, and he's a really, really good person.

"I grew up as a teenager watching his successes in the Ipswich Town team, so he's somebody I looked up to and had the pleasure to meet. A really good person and a good coach as well.

"Our thoughts are with him and I think both clubs will certainly like to show their support tomorrow night - I think both sets of fans can unite in that, and unite in getting behind Marcus."

