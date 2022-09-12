'A difficult fixture' - McKenna expecting emotional night at Portman Road

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says tomorrow night's emotion-packed clash with Bristol Rovers will be a 'difficult fixture' - and his team have to make sure they keep their concentration on the task at hand.

The Blues will host 16th-placed Rovers under the lights at Portman Road in their first midweek home game of the League One season.

On top of that, it's the first game back since both the death of Queen Elizabeth II and news that Town and Rovers legend Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Players will wear black armbands, while there will be a minute's silence and the national anthem before the game in honour of the Queen. Fans will surely have their minds on Stewart during the match too.

Portman Road will see a minute's silence and sing the national anthem before the game - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"I think it will be a really good atmosphere," McKenna said. "We're looking forward to having the first game at Portman Road on a Tuesday night, it's going to be emotional around the support for Marcus and obviously emotional around the celebrations of the Queen's lifetime.

"But for us it's really important that we keep that concentration towards doing our job on the pitch, and that's been the messaging today.

"It's a difficult fixture this I think for clubs up and down the country, because everybody had prepared for a fixture, done a lot of work and then all of a sudden that fixture is off the table and you have to get ready for the next one very quickly, so that will be a challenge for all teams.

Marcus Stewart was diagnosed with MND last week. He's a legend of both Town and Rovers - Credit: Archant

"It's certainly a challenge for us and we need to make sure that we apply ourselves really well and our concentration is really high, we manage to stay in the moment, live the game, do our details right on and off the ball and make sure our focus is on delivering a performance."

Of Rovers and often controversial boss Joey Barton, McKenna added: "We know they're a difficult team, it's going to be a good challenge - a really hard-working, high energy team who are positive in their approach.

"I think they'll come and give us a game and try to impose themselves on the game. It should make for quite an exciting match."

McKenna says his team have to focus on the task at hand and not the emotion against Bristol Rovers - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

He continued: "Joey's not someone I've come across before in football. He's certainly done a very good job there, with promotion last season, good additions over the summer and they've started this season in a pretty positive way.

"I can see a really hard-working team who work hard for their manager and play in an positive and aggressive spirit - it should make for a really good match and I'm looking forward to coming up against them and seeing his team.

"We hope for a good match, but hope to come out on top."