'We don't talk every day about winning' - McKenna on building Town's culture

News

Kieran McKenna has offered an insight into the culture of winning he's trying to build at Ipswich Town, with his side sitting top of the early League One table.

While the Blues boss says he has no interest in the standings just yet, he is interested in all the less glamorous work behind the scenes which everyone at Town hopes will lead to a long-awaited promotion.

His players have often used buzzwords like process, details and learning in chats with the media so far this season - and that's no accident.

McKenna says he wants an open environment where players can communicate and question things - Credit: Ross Halls

"I think the culture of winning is sometimes a by-product of the work that we do," McKenna said, when asked about the daily processes he sees as vital to building the culture at his club.

"We don't talk every day about winning, we talk every day about improvement, we talk about learning, we talk about maximal effort, we talk about everything on the training pitch mattering and counting towards the bigger end goal.

"We really focus on that - doing the right things day to day, improving individually, improving as a team, improving as a staff and having an open environment where players can communicate and question things and have input into their own development as individuals and also into the unit, the team.

"We focus on doing all those things right, and we feel if we do those things well and we work really hard at it Monday to Friday, then the chances of winning the game on a Saturday are much, much higher and the winning becomes a by-product of the environment and the things that we do. That's our approach to it."

And McKenna, who boasts a 55% win rate as Town boss - P33 W18 D10 L5 - says visitors to the club have noticed the change in approach and environment.

He explained: "We've made some good strides in the last eight months, internally in the club - we get really good feedback from people who come in and see us now and watch us train, who have not been to the club for a while.

"I think the players know that themselves, they feel the standard every day, the competition every day - and I think that gives you a chance.

"That's what we'll keep focusing on and working really hard here, respecting every opponent, being humble and working hard on the pitch, doing everything we can to get three points at a time."

McKenna boasts a 55% win rate at Town so far - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com



