'We're always looking to improve the squad' - McKenna open to further additions after Thompson signing

Kieran McKenna says Town could still make further signings before the transfer window closes - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kieran McKenna admitted Ipswich Town could still make further additions before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The arrival of Dominic Thompson, on loan from Brentford, was the Blues’ third signing of the January window, after Christian Walton was secured long-term and Tyreeq Bakinson was brought in from Bristol City. Macauley Bonne’s loan from QPR has also been locked in for the rest of the campaign.

But, while McKenna insists he’s happy with his squad, the Town boss is open to the idea of adding further players should the right quality be available.

“We’re still always looking to improve the squad where possible,” the Town boss said.

“We’re happy with what we’ve done over January, securing Christian Walton on a permanent deal and Macauley (Bonne) on loan for the rest of the season. That was a big move for us.

“And to have Tyreeq (Bakinson) and Dominic (Thompson) come in so far, we feel like we’ve strengthened a couple of positions that we wanted options in.

“So we’re in a good position. We’ll still keep working right until the last deadline. If there’s anything that we think can improve us, then we’ll look to do it, but we’re comfortable with what we have and feel like we’re hopefully in a good position to have a strong second half of the year.”

Discussing the signing of Thompson, McKenna said: “Dominic’s someone I’ve known from his time as a youth player at Arsenal, he’s a really good fit and profile for us.

“He’s a young player who is hungry to develop. He’s also played in the Premier League and a loan move in this league as well. He’s a good fit for the position, is an athletic boy, left-footed and a good defender who also likes to get forward with or without the ball.

“We have some good options in that position already, players who have been playing well.

“But, as we’ve said all along, it’s about continual improvement. We have to look to improve the squad and the club in every way we can.

“Obviously one aspect of that is players coming in the door, so we’re delighted to have secured Dominic to the end of the season.

“We want him to come in and have a part in the group and part of what we’re doing here and we think he can help us for the rest of the year.”

Ipswich Town have signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season - Credit: ITFC

Thompson is likely to be involved when Town head to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, either from the start or from the bench,

“He’s fit, he’s been playing in U23s games, he’s had first-team exposure this year. We don’t think it’s going to take him long to be up and running,” McKenna said.

“He arrived on Thursday, he’ll train with the group on Friday and we feel like he’s in a strong position to contribute.”