KOA podcast: You win nothing with kids, but you can beat Ipswich Town

Mark Heath

Published: 3:10 PM December 2, 2021
Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath discuss where things are going wrong at Ipswich Town in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's season is stuttering after a good run of form - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team make of it.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath discuss the EFL Trophy loss to Arsenal U21s and ask where it's all going wrong for the Blues.

They talk about Paul Cook's post-match comments, plus look ahead to this weekend's FA Cup clash with Barrow and debate which team Town should field.

There's also a chat about the return of John McGreal to the club in a coaching role.

Listen to it here...

