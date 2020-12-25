KOA Live 3 Christmas Special: Rating Lambert out of 10, season so far awards and a look at 2021

Video

Published: 1:00 PM December 25, 2020

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Ross Halls discussed the Ipswich Town season so far and handed out some awards as part of the Kings of Anglia Live 3 podcast - Credit: Archant

The Kings of Anglia podcast team bring you a Christmas Special, discussing the season so far, handing out some awards and rating boss Paul Lambert out of 10.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Ross Halls hosted 'KOA Live 3: This time it's got bells on' from their respective homes, the third live show from the team.

And they discussed whether the season should be suspended due to the resurgent coronavirus crisis, plus dished out some awards for Town's campaign so far - best player, goal, surprise package and biggest disappointment among them.

The boys also rate Paul Lambert's performance so far this season out of ten, and debate whether or not Town's stuttering promotion push will gather momentum when the slew of injured players finally return.

The really important Christmas issue - whether or not you should have Yorkshire puddings with your Xmas dinner - is also tackled, plus Ross leads a live version of the hit gameshow The Strike.

There's plenty of chats with listeners throughout, and another Friend of the Show is crowned as a feel-good festive finale.