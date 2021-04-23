Video
Kings of Anglia podcast special: Berke Bakay interview
- Credit: Archant
In a special Kings of Anglia podcast, football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren interview Berke Bakay, one of Ipswich Town's new owners.
Bakay is one of the Three Lions - along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer - who form part of the Gamechanger group which bought Town from Marcus Evans for £40m earlier this month.
In a wide-ranging chat, Bakay discussed his vision for the club, his first few weeks in charge of the club, the group's success at Phoenix Rising, how he signed legend Didier Drogba and much, much more.
He also discusses Town's recent form, Paul Cook's struggles and the weight of responsibility he feels taking over a club like Ipswich Town.
You can listen to it all here..
Or, if you'd rather watch the video, that's here too...
Most Read
- 1 A12 closed following serious collision
- 2 Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident
- 3 Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach
- 4 Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab
- 5 Former Town defender could be in the frame to become Cook's No.2 after Richardson blow
- 6 Car SOS to feature family who lost father and son
- 7 French pop-up restaurant owner unveils new seaside hotel plan
- 8 Woman in critical condition and man arrested after serious A12 crash
- 9 31 miserable stats which sum up a largely miserable Ipswich Town season
- 10 Missing person from Braintree has been found