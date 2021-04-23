News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Kings of Anglia podcast special: Berke Bakay interview

Mark Heath

Published: 5:00 AM April 23, 2021   
Berke Bakay

New Ipswich Town owner Berke Bakay was a guest on a special edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast - Credit: Archant

In a special Kings of Anglia podcast, football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren interview Berke Bakay, one of Ipswich Town's new owners.

Bakay is one of the Three Lions - along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer - who form part of the Gamechanger group which bought Town from Marcus Evans for £40m earlier this month.

In a wide-ranging chat, Bakay discussed his vision for the club, his first few weeks in charge of the club, the group's success at Phoenix Rising, how he signed legend Didier Drogba and much, much more.

He also discusses Town's recent form, Paul Cook's struggles and the weight of responsibility he feels taking over a club like Ipswich Town.

You can listen to it all here..

Or, if you'd rather watch the video, that's here too...


