KOA podcast: Ranking Bonne's goal, plus thoughts after five without a win

Mark Heath

Published: 3:14 PM August 24, 2021   
The latest Kings of Anglia podcast features a look at the 2-2 draw with MK Dons & ranks Macauley Bonne's wonder goal

The latest Kings of Anglia podcast features a look at the 2-2 draw with MK Dons, ranks Macauley Bonne's wonder goal and much, much more - Credit: Archant

The Kings of Anglia podcast team are back with a look at the latest action on the pitch, plus a peek behind the curtain at Portman Road.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren, Mike Bacon, Ross Halls and Mike Bacon break down the 2-2 draw with MK Dons, rank Macauley Bonne's wonder goal and discuss Kyle Edwards' huge impact.

There's also a look at what the team make of Town after the first five games with no wins, plus news of a new Town-themed show coming to the New Wolsey Theatre.

KOA has been shortlisted in the Best EFL Podcast category in the Football Content Awards. If you enjoy the show, and want to vote for us to win, you can do so here.

You can listen to the latest show here...

If you'd rather watch the latest KOA, you can do so here..

