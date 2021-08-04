News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Kings of Anglia podcast: The big Ipswich Town season preview

Mark Heath

Published: 3:11 PM August 4, 2021   
Kings of Anglia podcast season preview

The Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast big season preview show features all our predictions on the year ahead - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town kick off their new League One campaign on Saturday - and here's the Kings of Anglia podcast's big season preview.

Paul Cook's men go into the season among the promotion favourites and Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Ross Halls and Mike Bacon give you their thoughts on how the year might play out in this KOA special.

The boys discuss who should start, plus who's been the best summer signing, who will finish as top scorer, who will be Town's MVP and who could be a surprise package.

There's general League One predictions too, before the team chat about where they think Town will finish in the table.

Listen to it all here...

