KOA podcast special: Cook tells majority of Town squad they can go

Published: 12:47 PM May 13, 2021

The Kings of Anglia team discuss this morning's big breaking news in a podcast special - Credit: Archant

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath bring you a special Kings of Anglia podcast after this morning's big breaking Town news.

Stuart and Andy revealed exclusively this morning that Town boss Paul Cook has told the majority of his squad they can leave in the summer.

That includes the likes of homegrown, highly-rated talent like Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Jack Lankester, Luke Woolfenden and Armando Dobra.

In this KOA special, the boys talk about the story, their thoughts on the move and how it could play out at Portman Road...