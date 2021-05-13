News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

KOA podcast special: Cook tells majority of Town squad they can go

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:47 PM May 13, 2021   
KOA

The Kings of Anglia team discuss this morning's big breaking news in a podcast special - Credit: Archant

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath bring you a special Kings of Anglia podcast after this morning's big breaking Town news.

Stuart and Andy revealed exclusively this morning that Town boss Paul Cook has told the majority of his squad they can leave in the summer.

That includes the likes of homegrown, highly-rated talent like Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Jack Lankester, Luke Woolfenden and Armando Dobra.

In this KOA special, the boys talk about the story, their thoughts on the move and how it could play out at Portman Road...

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop sits on the pitch ahead of before being replaced.

Football

Ipswich Town reveal full retained list

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
James Wilson celebrates his equaliser at Accrington

Football

Town confirm four more exits at end of season

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armed police boxed in two vehicles on the A12 at Kelvedon

Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus