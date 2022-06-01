News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Will Ladapo be Town's top striker next season, or are others on the way?

Mark Heath

Published: 11:09 AM June 1, 2022
The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss the Freddie Ladapo signing in the latest pod

Ipswich Town have made Freddie Ladapo their first signing of the summer - but will he be the club's main striker next season?

The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss that, plus what the move means for Town's other strikers, and how Ladapo fits into Kieran McKenna's style of play, in the latest show.

Andy Warren, Mike Bacon and Mark Heath also chat about the first year of the Mark Ashton era at the club, and suggest a few players who could be leaving this summer.

Listen here...

You can also listen back to our exclusive chat with Ashton and McKenna here..

