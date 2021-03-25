Chambers to go? Skuse to stay? KOA podcast team's brutally honest contract discussion

Video

Published: 2:45 PM March 25, 2021

The latest Kings of Anglia podcast sees Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath share their thoughts on Town's out of contract players - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have 13 first-team players out of contract this summer - and here's who the Kings of Anglia podcast team think should stay and go.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath debate each player's future in the latest podcast, with plenty of disagreements around most!

The 13 players are: Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, James Wilson, Toto Nsiala, Stephen Ward, Janoi Donacien, Emyr Huws, Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge, Gwion Edwards, Freddie Sears, Kayden Jackson and Aaron Drinan.

The podcast comes after Town boss Paul Cook said yesterday he was going to have some 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players.

You can also watch the podcast in video format here...

You can have your say on the contracts debate too - vote in our poll below...



