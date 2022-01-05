KOA podcast: January transfer window preview - what could happen at Town?

Opinion

The Kings of Anglia podcast team preview the January transfer window in their latest show - Credit: Archant

The January transfer window has opened - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team think could happen at Ipswich Town.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath discuss the Christian Walton situation, Louie Barry's recall to Aston Villa and where they think Town need to strengthen this month.

There's also a look at potential targets, plus players who may depart in this window.

The team also share a few New Year's Town wishes, and look ahead to the weekend's trip to Gillingham.

You can listen to the show here...