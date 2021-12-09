News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
KOA podcast: Discussing Lampard, Lennon and more names linked to Town job

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:13 PM December 9, 2021
Kings of Anglia podcast

Andy Warren and Mark Heath discuss the latest names in the frame for Ipswich Town manager, plus a bad night at Charlton under interim boss John McGreal in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast - Credit: Archant

There are already a number of names in the frame for the job of Ipswich Town manager - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team make of them....

Neil Lennon, Frank Lampard, Neil Harris and Shefki Kuqi have all been linked with the hotseat in the days since Paul Cook was sacked, along with the likes of Neil Warnock and Liam Manning.

Andy Warren and Mark Heath discuss all of the above, and the type of manager they think Town need.

They also reflect on a dark night at Charlton and look ahead to what feels like a very tough game at Wigan this weekend.

You can listen to the podcast here...

Football
Ipswich News

