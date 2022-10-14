News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
KOA debate: Should Town be wearing black at Portman Road?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:59 AM October 14, 2022
Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss Ipswich Town's decision to wear their third kit at home against Derby County

Ipswich Town's decision to wear their third kit at home against Derby County next week has sparked huge debate among Blues fans  - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team make of it.

The Blues will sport the Ed Sheeran-designed blackout kit at Portman Road against the Rams a week today, in a match which will be shown live on Sky.

While many fans have backed the move, many more have argued that it's a sorry slap in the face for tradition and that Town should always play in blue at home.

Mark Heath and Andy Warren tackled the debate on the latest Kings of Anglia podcast, plus discussed the Blues' huge home crowds and much more.

Listen here...

 

