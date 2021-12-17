News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

KOA podcast: Is McKenna a good pick for Town, and will he succeed?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:55 PM December 17, 2021
The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss new Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna in the latest show

The Kings of Anglia podcast team discuss new Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna in the latest show - Credit: Archant

Kieran McKenna is Ipswich Town's new boss - but how good of an appointment is he, and will he be a success at the Blues?

The Kings of Anglia podcast team tackle those questions and more in our latest show, centred around the start of the McKenna era at Portman Road.

Stuart Watson, Ross Halls and Mark Heath reflect on McKenna's career so far, why Town wanted him and what impact he can make at the Blues.

On a less exciting and positive note, the boys also reflect on the debacle at Barrow in the FA Cup, and look ahead to tomorrow's huge game at home to fellow third tier big boys Sunderland.

You can listen to the show here...

Or watch it here...

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Colchester pub has had its alcohol licence stripped after six people were arrested for drug offences 

Essex Police

Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in masks on Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Idris El Mizouni chases down at Barrow.

Live

Matchday Recap: Dire Town dumped out of the FA Cup by Barrow

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich town centre

Updated

Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon